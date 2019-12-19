Former head of RTÉ appointed chair of Policing Authority

Former Director General of RTÉ, Bob Collins, has been appointed as Chairperson of the Policing Authority.

He succeeds Josephine Feehily, whose term of office ends on December 31.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said Mr Collins brings a wealth of experience to the role, not just from his membership of the authority but also other public sector roles.

Minister Flanagan said: "I am delighted that Bob Collins has agreed to serve as chairperson of the Policing Authority.

"Mr Collins brings a wealth of experience to this role, not only from his membership of the Authority since its establishment but also from his previous roles in the public sector.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Josephine Feehily for her stellar work as the first chairperson of the authority.

"Since her appointment five years ago as interim chair, Josephine has guided the authority to rapid and significant progress since its establishment".

Mr Collins's appointment comes at an important juncture, as the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland gathers pace.

"Bob's skills and his experience at the most senior levels in the public sector will be key ingredients in successfully leading the authority through the coming time of significant change while ensuring that it continues to provide robust public scrutiny of our policing services."

The Policing Authority is an independent agency to oversee the performance by An Garda Síochána.

The appointment has been made following Ms Feehily's decision not to seek re-appointment in the role.

Mr Collins has senior-level public sector experience, including as director-general of RTÉ.

He has also held the position of chief commissioner in the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland.

His other appointments include as board member of the IPA.

He has been a member of the Policing Authority since it was established.