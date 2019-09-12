News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former head of Irish Army Ranger Wing welcomes President's comments on defence forces pay

Former head of Irish Army Ranger Wing welcomes President's comments on defence forces pay
President Michael D Higgins' comments were 'quite unusual' according to Minister Michael Creed
By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 10:59 AM

The former head of the Irish Army Ranger Wing, Dr Cathal Berry has welcomed the comments of the President Michael D Higgins about pay and conditions for defence forces personnel.

“Members should have incomes that are sufficient to provide for themselves and their families. Showing appreciation is not enough; Words must be matched with actions,” the President said on Wednesday.

Dr Berry told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that there was a legal argument that as supreme commander of the defence forces the President had a responsibility to look out for the welfare of personnel.

It was very significant for the President to weigh in on the subject as it was a “dangerous precedent” that State was not paying the basic minimum wage to defence force personnel.

Even when basic salary and overtime were joined the figure did not come to the minimum wage, he said. The rate for overtime is between €2 and €3.50 depending on rank.

“That’s not a rate, that’s an outrage,” he said.

However, Dr Eoin O’Malley, associate professor of political science at Dublin City University said that the President was pushing boundaries and could have expressed his concerns privately to the Taoiseach.

The Government can’t do anything about it (the comments) as he is so popular.

Later on the same programme, the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said it was "quite unusual" for the President to comment, but he was "not surprised or upset" by what the President had said.

It is an issue of concern for the President, the Government and the Oireachtas. His role is the same as the Government and the Oireachtas.

READ MORE

Family concerned for Irish man with dementia missing in Spain

More on this topic

Hundreds of Defence Forces recruits paid to leave before completing their trainingHundreds of Defence Forces recruits paid to leave before completing their training

Defence Forces body seeks to join IctuDefence Forces body seeks to join Ictu

Defence Forces make progress in battle to implement Working Time Directive Defence Forces make progress in battle to implement Working Time Directive

Defence Forces all below strength; seeking to fill 469 vacanciesDefence Forces all below strength; seeking to fill 469 vacancies


TOPIC: Defence Forces

More in this Section

Average time spent in custody by life sentence prisoners is 17 years – reportAverage time spent in custody by life sentence prisoners is 17 years – report

Sides disagree on day to start talks on beef disputeSides disagree on day to start talks on beef dispute

Ireland tops for cancer survival rates, study showsIreland tops for cancer survival rates, study shows

Latest Higher Education rankings see Trinity fall 44 placesLatest Higher Education rankings see Trinity fall 44 places


Lifestyle

Emily Wurramara grew up on an island of a couple of thousand people, off the northern coast of Australia. People fished and camped.Voice of her people comes to Clonakilty festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »