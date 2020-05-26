Update: Former Debenhams staff stand down from Cork blockade

Update: Workers, at the advice of Gardaí who were present at the scene, had to stand down their protest this afternoon, allowing a secure van to leave with the store's cash.

A blockade has been established by former Debenhams staff at Patrick Street in Cork this afternoon amid claims that efforts are being made by the company to remove cash from the store.

Staff at the branch, who lost their jobs through a generic email on Holy Thursday, insist that that money should be used on their redundancy payments.

Earlier this month Debenhams Ireland staff voted overwhelmingly for strike action.

Valerie Conlon, a shop steward for over 20 years at the Cork store, said that former Debenhams staff were picketing on South Mall when their co workers on watch tipped them off that there was a lorry at the shop.

"We had three girls watching the yard because we don't want stock movement. We got a call saying they wanted to move cash from the store. We have been here since half past twelve. We are officially on strike under the Industrial Act 1990 so we are within our rights to be here.

We will stay here as long as it takes. If we have to stay here obviously we will get different shifts because not all of us will be able to stay here all the time. But there will be someone here all the time.”

It is understood that stock across the Irish Debenhams stores nationwide is worth in the region of twenty million euro.

Workers believe the liquidated stock and cash in the stores should be going in to the Irish redundancy pot.

Instead 2,000 workers in 11 shops are facing in to only receiving statutory redundancy. Some of the workers have decades of service in the Cork shop having previously worked for Roches Stores onsite.

The former employees are enduring that their picket and blockade complies with pandemic guidelines on social distancing.

When Debenhams shut their Irish branches just before Easter the company said it was "desperately sorry" to have to liquidate its Irish business.

However, staff believe that the company used the Covid 19 pandemic to quietly shut Irish stores knowing that their former employees couldn't even hold major protests to mark their dissatisfaction.

In a statement the company said that they regretted having to close their Irish stores but were facing in to a difficult situation with challenges in retail and the Covid 19 pandemic.

“In these unprecedented times, Debenhams is having to make exceptionally difficult decisions.

“Unfortunately, our Irish business has had trading challenges which were exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19.

“In the UK, Debenhams has entered into administration in order to protect its business.

“Regrettably, due to the challenges facing Debenhams Retail (Ireland) Ltd, it is anticipated that an application will be made to appoint a liquidator to the Irish operations.

“As you know Debenhams has already suspended trading in the Republic of Ireland stores and we can confirm that these stores are not expected to reopen.”

The company thanked the “invaluable” service of their staff and wished them success in the future.

Debenhams opened its first outlet in the Republic in the Jervis shopping centre in 1996. Its big expansion in the Republic came in 2006 when it bought the lease for nine Roches Stores outlets nationwide.