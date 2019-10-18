News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former coach and teacher to be tried for alleged indecent assault of nine boys

John McClean at a previous court sitting
By Fiona Ferguson
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 03:18 PM

A former rugby coach and teacher at a Dublin school will stand trial on charges of indecent assault next year.

John McClean (74), of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, was sent forward from the District Court earlier this year on charges of indecently assaulting nine males at Terenure College on dates between 1973 and 1989.

Judge Martin Nolan at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today/yesterday (Friday) confirmed a trial date of November 2, 2020 in relation to these charges. A pretrial hearing date of July 29, 2020 was also set.

