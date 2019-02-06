Former Clare hurling boss fined as judge laments 'crushing time for small pubs in small towns'

A judge who was reflecting on the many challenges facing rural publicans has suggested that publicans have the Health Board down their neck when they try to sell a sandwich.

Judge Durcan made his comment at Killaloe District Court where he imposed a €100 fine on publican and former Clare hurling boss, Michael McNamara for unlawfully permitting a person to be on his licensed premises, McNamara’s bar in Scariff in the early hours of May 13th 2018.

Mr McNamara served on the three strong management team with Ger Loughnane and Tony Considinewhich brought All-Ireland hurling glory to Clare in 1995 and 1997 and he later served as manager to Offaly between 2002 and 2004 and to Clare between 2007 to 2009.

In evidence, Garda Darren McLoughlin confirmed that Gardai detected a female getting served at 2.30am on the McNamara premises.

However, Gardai only detected the after-hours serving after the pub provided CCTV footage concerning a separate incident the Gardai were investigating at the pub.

In court, Garda McLoughlin said that neither Michael McNamara or his son who manages the pub were on the premises at the time.

The Garda said that the pub is the biggest in Scariff and also operates as a nightclub on Saturdays.

After Garda McLoughlin said that it is a very well run establishment, Judge Durcan said that Garda McLoughlin should be in the diplomatic service.

Mr McNamara has been operating the licensed premises for the past 25 years and Judge Durcan said:

“It is a crushing time for small pubs in small towns. They are paying very heavy rates and insurance."

He added: “They have the health board down their neck when they try to sell a sandwich.”

Solicitor for Mr McNamara, Jennifer Donovan said: “It is extremely difficult to keep these small pubs open and to employ people locally.”

Judge Durcan said: “They are not making any money out of it at all. I appreciate the difficulties of small bars but the law has to be adhered to. €100 and three months to pay.”