NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Former Clare hurling boss fined as judge laments 'crushing time for small pubs in small towns'

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 04:58 PM
By Gordon Deegan

A judge who was reflecting on the many challenges facing rural publicans has suggested that publicans have the Health Board down their neck when they try to sell a sandwich.

Judge Durcan made his comment at Killaloe District Court where he imposed a €100 fine on publican and former Clare hurling boss, Michael McNamara for unlawfully permitting a person to be on his licensed premises, McNamara’s bar in Scariff in the early hours of May 13th 2018.

Mr McNamara served on the three strong management team with Ger Loughnane and Tony Considinewhich brought All-Ireland hurling glory to Clare in 1995 and 1997 and he later served as manager to Offaly between 2002 and 2004 and to Clare between 2007 to 2009.

In evidence, Garda Darren McLoughlin confirmed that Gardai detected a female getting served at 2.30am on the McNamara premises.

However, Gardai only detected the after-hours serving after the pub provided CCTV footage concerning a separate incident the Gardai were investigating at the pub.

In court, Garda McLoughlin said that neither Michael McNamara or his son who manages the pub were on the premises at the time.

The Garda said that the pub is the biggest in Scariff and also operates as a nightclub on Saturdays.

After Garda McLoughlin said that it is a very well run establishment, Judge Durcan said that Garda McLoughlin should be in the diplomatic service.

Mr McNamara has been operating the licensed premises for the past 25 years and Judge Durcan said:

“It is a crushing time for small pubs in small towns. They are paying very heavy rates and insurance."

He added: “They have the health board down their neck when they try to sell a sandwich.”

READ MORE: Garda found not guilty of deception after only witness said sum of money was lent and repaid

Solicitor for Mr McNamara, Jennifer Donovan said: “It is extremely difficult to keep these small pubs open and to employ people locally.”

Judge Durcan said: “They are not making any money out of it at all. I appreciate the difficulties of small bars but the law has to be adhered to. €100 and three months to pay.”


KEYWORDS

CourtPublicans

More on this topic

Denis O'Brien tells defamation trial he should not have been included in 'gang of 22' identified in newspaper article

Expert dismisses suggestion abnormal cells on slide had nothing to do with cancer suffered by Ruth Morrissey

Witness to fatal Clare stabbing accepts accused man did not take murder weapon to the scene

Love rival trial: Bus driver saw 'Mr Moonlight' van the morning Bobby Ryan went missing

More in this Section

Garda found not guilty of deception after only witness said sum of money was lent and repaid

DUP MP Sammy Wilson brands Tusk a 'devilish, trident-wielding, euro maniac'

Mary Lou McDonald presses May for referendum on Irish unity

Man arrested after stolen property and car parts found in Monaghan


Lifestyle

6 ways to cover up psoriasis like a pro, as Kim Kardashian West reveals she’s had a flare-up

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

How to make Chetna Makan’s spicy stuffed okra

Could a 15-minute daily meditation be the key to unlocking your focus?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »