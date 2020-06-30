News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former car dealer warned contempt of court decision will be made next week

Former car dealer warned contempt of court decision will be made next week
Former Longford car dealer John Alex Kane was in court to answer allegations of breaching undertakings previously made before the High Court not to interfere with the work of a Revenue appointed receiver Myles Kirby
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 03:12 PM

A High Court judge yesterday warned a businessman facing a contempt of court application he could not let the case go on indefinitely and a decision on the alleged contempt will be made next week.

Former car dealer John Alex Kane was in court to answer allegations of breaching undertakings previously made before the High Court not to interfere with the work of a Revenue appointed receiver Myles Kirby.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath had last week directed John Kane to come before the court to answer the contempt of court alleged against him.

The allegations relate to the former Kanes of Granard, Longford, vacant car showrooms premises. It is one of several pieces of property that the receiver, Myles Kirby of Kirby Healy Chartered Accountants, is selling in a bid to recoup a 2009 judgment for €4.97m against Mr Kane related to the non-payment of tax on car sales.

In the High Court on Tuesday, counsel for the receiver, Gary McCarthy, told the court the application related to an incident on June 9, 2020, in which it is alleged Mr Kane was seen near his former showrooms in Granard, Longford, and the lock on the door was later observed to have been allegedly forced. Mr Kane denies all allegations.

READ MORE

Seven arrested as €450k seized by Criminal Assets Bureau in searches in Dublin and Wicklow

Counsel said Mr Kane was later arrested and charged in relation to the alleged incident.

Mr Kane, counsel said, had previously given an undertaking to the court not to obstruct or interfere with the work of the receiver.

Counsel told the court it was his side’s contention that there was a campaign to obstruct the receiver and that there had been an alleged breach of the undertaking to the court.

Mr Kane denied the allegations and told the court he was never on the showroom premises.. He said he was going to fight the case and he asked for a short adjournment so he can answer the allegations in an affidavit.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath said he would give one further adjournment for a week and if Mr Kane was disputing the allegations made, there may have to be a hearing. He told the businessman to put his evidence on affidavit. "I won’t be adjourning this case any further. This matter is going to be proceeding," the judge said and added he will make a determination next week.

READ MORE

Man who attempted to murder teen in hiking spot assaulted prisoner with hot kettle, court hears

More on this topic

Environmental group challenges inclusion of €500m Shannon LNG terminal and pipeline in list of EU Projects of Common InterestEnvironmental group challenges inclusion of €500m Shannon LNG terminal and pipeline in list of EU Projects of Common Interest

Mother urged to support her daughter's placement in residential care unitMother urged to support her daughter's placement in residential care unit

Man tried to break into manager's office to retrieve seized drugs, court hearsMan tried to break into manager's office to retrieve seized drugs, court hears

Cork District Court: Son who put mother in fear promises to attend treatment centreCork District Court: Son who put mother in fear promises to attend treatment centre

CourtsTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19

Special Criminal Court to be renewed after Seanad backs Justice ActsSpecial Criminal Court to be renewed after Seanad backs Justice Acts

Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’NeillThose attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill

Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »