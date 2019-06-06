News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former British soldier loses bid for jury trial over Northern Ireland shooting

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 11:16 AM

A former British soldier facing prosecution over a shooting during the Troubles has lost a Supreme Court bid to have his trial heard by a jury.

Dennis Hutchings, 78, a former member of the Life Guards regiment, is due to stand trial in Belfast in relation to the fatal shooting of a man with learning difficulties.

John Pat Cunningham, 27, was killed in Co. Armagh in June 1974 as he ran away from a British Army patrol, which was commanded by Hutchings.

The Director of Public Prosecutions for Northern Ireland can direct a defendant be tried by a judge alone, in what was formerly known as a Diplock court, where a charged offence was “committed to any extent… as a result of, in connection with or in response to religious or political hostility”.

Prosecutors directed Hutchings’ trial be heard by a judge alone after concluding that there was “a risk that the administration of justice might be impaired if the trial were to be conducted with a jury”.

Hutchings, from Cawsand, Cornwall in the south of England appealed against the decision, but today the UK’s highest court dismissed his case.

Giving the court’s unanimous judgment in London, Lord Kerr ruled that it was “entirely unsurprising” prosecutors decided there could be a risk of a biased juror or jury.

The judge noted Hutchings’ patrol had been involved in a “firefight” with members of the Provisional IRA (PIRA) two days before the fatal shooting.

Lord Kerr added: “That the soldiers who fired on Mr Cunningham suspected that he was a member of the PIRA seems inescapable.”

READ MORE

EU agency warns of potential 'uberisation' of cocaine trade as drug seizures hit 'record levels'

- Press Association

More on this topic

Test event 1

Danish PM resigns after election gains for left-leaning parties

Politics ‘scuppered merger deal’ between Fiat Chrysler and Renault

5 talking points ahead of Denmark v Republic of Ireland

Dennis HutchingsJohn Pat CunninghamNorthern IrelandTroublesTOPIC:

More in this Section

Gardaí honoured by Spanish police

Heartburn drugs prescribed inappropriately

Trump visit highlights pay disparity between soldiers and gardaí

Judge says juvenile justice remains at ‘bottom of pile’


Lifestyle

Mick Flannery's Evening Train gets a new platform

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »