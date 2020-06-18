News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former bookkeeper who stole €74,000 given three-year suspended sentence

Former bookkeeper who stole €74,000 given three-year suspended sentence
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 05:58 PM

A former bookkeeper for Lisavaird Co-Op who admitted stealing over €74,000 in a four-year period has been given a three-year suspended sentence as it was confirmed that she had paid back the money in full.

Melissa Harte, 43, of Frehanes, Roscarbery, County Cork, was arraigned today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and she pleaded guilty to 10 sample counts on the indictment. Those sample charges referred to the dishonest appropriation of cash sums from €220 to €1,750 from Lisavaird Co-Op in Clonakilty on various dates from late 2013 until late 2017.

Garda John Dineen said that in November 2017 an anomaly in the accounts was brought to the attention of management at Lisavaird Co-Op and gardaí were alerted early in 2018.

The first matter that came to their attention was that a customer account had been altered. Monies were being paid to the co-op by the customer for agricultural goods but in effect, Melissa Harte, was taking the money being lodged to the co-op for her own use.

In respect of that customer’s account, a total of €19,702 was paid by the customer but never lodged by Harte for the benefit of the co-op.

The second method of defrauding the co-op by Harte involved the internal system of cash advances to employees. Using her knowledge of PIN numbers throughout the co-op, Melissa Harte stole €55,100.

The total amount of money taken by the defendant was €74,812.

Defence barrister, Patrick O’Riordan, said the accused had repaid all of the monies taken.

Garda Dineen said that as part of the book-keeping work done by Harte for the co-op she used to prepare monthly ledgers of people who owed money to the co-op. She started removing accounts from that so that the customer was repaying the co-op but Harte was not lodging their payments. The customer would have believed they were repaying the co-op and clearing their account.

“The money was taken from the co-op and not from the customer,” Garda Dineen said.

Harte, who wept during the sentencing hearing, is a mother of three. Her barrister said the case coming to light had brought an end to her marriage. Mr O’Riordan BL said there were no trappings of wealth as a result of her offences and that she was in financial difficulties throughout the period of offending.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “There was no great ingenuity, she just used her position. She was in a pivotal position to take the money. There is no doubt cases like these are difficult to prove.

“She has avoided the difficulties of a lengthy trial. That is to be taken into consideration. Her plea is a most significant matter. I accept what the guard says, that she was cooperative, it cost her her job which is her own fault.

“She has paid the total back. She has no previous convictions. She is in employment now by a company aware of her background.

“I think the appropriate sentence is three years which I will suspend for three years.” 

Brendan Kelly prosecution barrister said a representative of Lisavaird Co-Op was in court for the sentencing hearing but did not wish to address the court in terms of victim impact.

More on this topic

Retired doctor appeals conviction for abusing seven boys over 21-year periodRetired doctor appeals conviction for abusing seven boys over 21-year period

5-yr jail term for 'volatile' man who drove getaway car in robbery of elderly woman5-yr jail term for 'volatile' man who drove getaway car in robbery of elderly woman

Judge: 'Utter joke' that woman released after one month of 18-month sentenceJudge: 'Utter joke' that woman released after one month of 18-month sentence

Woman sued by stepson over €3.3m lotto win wants to sue former Lottery operator for negligenceWoman sued by stepson over €3.3m lotto win wants to sue former Lottery operator for negligence

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Gardaí seize 22 dogs in three locations in CorkGardaí seize 22 dogs in three locations in Cork

Ireland gets seat on UN Security CouncilIreland gets seat on UN Security Council

Man smashed up car with axe, set it on fire, and then watched it burnMan smashed up car with axe, set it on fire, and then watched it burn

One Lotto ticket has won more than €100k in the latest drawOne Lotto ticket has won more than €100k in the latest draw


Lifestyle

A mum of three tells Helen O’Callaghan why cancer patients need more than medical intervention'Cancer is only half the story. There’s a huge need for psychological support'

Denise O'Donoghue's dog is lapping up the extra attention. But vet says owners need to stick to a routine.Doggie daycare: Looking after your pooch during pandemic

The Premier League is back, and Michael Portillo presents a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle.Thursday TV Highlights: Page 3 girls revisited and colourised film of the Tutankhamun reveal

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »