News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former An Post employee who stole over €23k in customer pension payments jailed

Former An Post employee who stole over €23k in customer pension payments jailed
By Jessica Magee
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 04:37 PM

A former post office employee who stole over €23,000 in old age pension payments from 91 customers has been sentenced to three years with 18 months suspended.

Paula Underwood (56) of Oakleigh, Drogheda Street, Balbriggan, Co Dublin pleaded guilty to the unlawful use of a computer, with the intention of making a gain for herself, at Donabate Post Office between July 2008 and October 2013.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Underwood held back certain weekly payments to pensioners and over the course of 156 transactions, stole a total of €23,213 in five years.

The court heard that when the theft came to light, An Post refunded all the monies to the affected customers, sending letters to each pensioner blaming the IT system for payment errors.

An Post held the postmaster at the time, Mr Neill Smith, liable for what had happened, and made him draw up a repayment plan for the entire sum.

The court heard Mr Smith paid an initial lump sum of €5,000 to An Post and since then had made deductions from his weekly earnings, with about €6,000 remaining to be paid.

In a victim impact statement read out on his behalf, Mr Smith said he felt betrayed by Underwood’s actions and that she had preyed on customers who were old and vulnerable, some visually impaired or with health issues.

Mr Smith said he had been very proud of his post office and that his customers trusted and confided in him, some of them asking him to read their post to them.

He said it “really hurts” him and had significantly impacted on his health that Underwood abused her position of trust, tried to blame another staff member, deceived him and never apologised.

“I knew people had been defrauded but could not say anything to them. All An Post did was send out letters to people, making excuses about the IT system, while demanding that I set up a repayment plan,” wrote Mr Smith.

Mr Smith intended to retire in 2014 but due to the financial pressure of the repayments, stayed working until October 2018. He is currently on home dialysis awaiting a kidney transplant.

Sentencing Underwood today, Judge Pauline Codd said the crimes were despicable breaches of trust committed against elderly persons.

She said Underwood showed no evidence of any remorse or insight and her behaviour involved a significant degree of scheming and planning.

“It strikes me that Mr Smith is very good and decent man who’s been put to a lot of trouble,” said the judge.

'Doing her best to reconfigure her life'

Garda Adrian Gates told Michael Hourigan BL, prosecuting, that the thefts were noticed after an internal An Post audit.

It emerged that Underwood was understating the number of payments to which customers were entitled; for example, if they were due five weekly payments she would say they were only due three.

She was immediately dismissed by An Post and made a voluntary statement to gardaí.

Underwood accepted that she had held back money where multiple payments were due and had manipulated the computer system to take money which was not hers.

She told gardaí she knew it was wrong and she shouldn’t have done it.

The court heard Underwood suggested another staff member had been involved, which was never the case.

Underwood has no previous convictions and has not come to garda attention sine.

Luigi Rea BL, defending, said Underwood was due to start a State-funded course in fashion design in the autumn, doubling her current income to €450 a week, whereupon she hoped to start re-paying some money to Mr Smith.

Mr Rea said his client had brought the sum of €500 to court which she had collected out of her Social Welfare payments. He said she was “doing her best to reconfigure her life”.

READ MORE

Man who attempted to strangle nurse with a sock given permission to leave mother's home

More on this topic

Dunnes Stores loses appeal over order to pay €15.5m under Point Village settlementDunnes Stores loses appeal over order to pay €15.5m under Point Village settlement

Suspended sentence for man who invited 15-year-old boy to have sex in his bedSuspended sentence for man who invited 15-year-old boy to have sex in his bed

Man who came to Ireland on false passport 'was under pressure in Russia to entrap drug dealers'Man who came to Ireland on false passport 'was under pressure in Russia to entrap drug dealers'

Gardaí unable to locate financial advisor wanted for alleged contempt of courtGardaí unable to locate financial advisor wanted for alleged contempt of court

CourtCourt CaseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Calls for Government to ban co-living unitsCalls for Government to ban co-living units

Suspended sentence for man who invited 15-year-old boy to have sex in his bedSuspended sentence for man who invited 15-year-old boy to have sex in his bed

Man who came to Ireland on false passport 'was under pressure in Russia to entrap drug dealers'Man who came to Ireland on false passport 'was under pressure in Russia to entrap drug dealers'

Gardaí unable to locate financial advisor wanted for alleged contempt of courtGardaí unable to locate financial advisor wanted for alleged contempt of court


Lifestyle

Seasonal or year-round activities at your home could boost your bank balance and even help pay off the mortgage, says Kya deLongchamps.Seasonal or year-round activities at your home can boost your bank balance

The garden is absolutely bursting with beautiful fresh produce at present, summer vegetables, berries, currants, edible flowers... scarcely enough meal slots to get around to using it all.Darina Allen: Each tomato variety has an intriguing story

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »