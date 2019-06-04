'Forget about the bling': Charlie Flanagan says people involved in gangland crime are 'losers'

The Minister for Justice says people involved in gangland crime are "losers".

Charlie Flanagan is visiting gardaí and community groups in the Coolock area to discuss a recent upsurge in gang-related murders in Dublin after three men were killed in the space of a week.

The Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, says those behind the recent spate of fatal shootings will not be allowed to exploit church funerals to glorify dead criminal associates.

Minister Charlie Flanagan had his own message for the gangland criminals.

"Well, [the] archbishop organises funerals in accordance with the rights of his church," said Mr Flanagan.

"My message to those who wish to engage in illegal or gangland activity - forget about the bling.

"This is an operation for losers and they well be brought to justice."

Archbishop Martin yesterday said those involved in the latest spate of gang-related shootings must be put behind bars and their “business of death” destroyed.

“The perpetrators and sponsors of such violence merit nothing but rejection and disdain. They belong behind bars and their business of death must be undermined and destroyed,” he said.

The archbishop also said that those who engage in such violence should not be allowed to use funerals as a show of strength.

“Where it can be ascertained that individuals how direct responsibility in this traffic in evil they will no longer be allowed to exploit religious services in the Archdiocese of Dublin to enhance their image."