Forensics to conduct post mortem on partial skeletal remains found at Dublin housing estate

Gardaí are carrying out further investigations into the discovery of partial skeletal remains at a housing estate in Dublin.

The discovery was made during works on a site at the Lissenfield estate in Rathmines on Thursday evening.

Gardaí said partial human skeletal remains had been found at the site, which is located off the Lower Rathmines Road.

It is believed the remains have been there for some time and could be between 5 and 20 years old.

A forensic anthropologist visited the site and has examined the scene along with members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The remains have been removed to Dublin City Mortuary and a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

This will determine the course of the investigation.

Additional reporting by Press Association