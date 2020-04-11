News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Forensics to conduct post mortem on partial skeletal remains found at Dublin housing estate

Forensics to conduct post mortem on partial skeletal remains found at Dublin housing estate
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 11, 2020 - 02:35 PM

Gardaí are carrying out further investigations into the discovery of partial skeletal remains at a housing estate in Dublin.

The discovery was made during works on a site at the Lissenfield estate in Rathmines on Thursday evening.

Gardaí said partial human skeletal remains had been found at the site, which is located off the Lower Rathmines Road.

It is believed the remains have been there for some time and could be between 5 and 20 years old.

A forensic anthropologist visited the site and has examined the scene along with members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The remains have been removed to Dublin City Mortuary and a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

This will determine the course of the investigation.

Additional reporting by Press Association

READ MORE

Micheál Martin: ‘Austerity is not the way to deal with this crisis’

More on this topic

Man hospitalised after serious public order incident in TullamoreMan hospitalised after serious public order incident in Tullamore

Donegal man charged after allegedly spitting at hospital worker and paramedic Donegal man charged after allegedly spitting at hospital worker and paramedic

Two women arrested and charged following shopping centre brawl in ClareTwo women arrested and charged following shopping centre brawl in Clare

Officers investigate fake Garda incident in DublinOfficers investigate fake Garda incident in Dublin


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

ASTI has concerns over decision to postpone Leaving CertASTI has concerns over decision to postpone Leaving Cert

Ireland to tap €2bn of EU rescue fundIreland to tap €2bn of EU rescue fund

Martin: ‘Austerity is not the way to deal with this crisis’Martin: ‘Austerity is not the way to deal with this crisis’

Coronavirus: ‘Every sacrifice we make saves lives’Coronavirus: ‘Every sacrifice we make saves lives’


Lifestyle

It is a strange way to spend Easter, at a distance from people we love. For some of those sheltering inside, baking is proving cathartic. There is a pace to baking that helps me relax.Michelle Darmody: Using up fruit in baking

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening aheadSaturday's TV Highlights: Shakespeare, Mrs Brown and Goodfellas are among today's big shows

Lockdown ‘is really, really tough’The Shape I'm In: Waterford camogie captain Niamh Rockett

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »