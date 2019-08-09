News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Forensic archaeologist to investigate claims over body of former British Army captain

Forensic archaeologist to investigate claims over body of former British Army captain
By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 04:18 PM

Claims that the remains of former British Army captain Robert Nairac are buried in a forest near the Irish border will be investigated by a forensic archaeologist.

A preliminary examination will be undertaken by a commission responsible for locating those abducted and killed by the IRA during the Troubles, a spokesman confirmed.

No search is planned at present and technical challenges surround detecting a body from so long ago.

Army officer Robert Nairac was abducted by the IRA during an undercover operation in a bar in South Armagh in 1977 (PA)
Army officer Robert Nairac was abducted by the IRA during an undercover operation in a bar in South Armagh in 1977 (PA)

The Army officer was abducted by the IRA during an undercover operation in a bar in South Armagh in 1977.

On Tuesday, a specialist dog trained to locate human remains identified ground in Ravensdale Forest close to the border, a former British Army soldier who hired the animal said.

Alan Barry has been trying to locate Capt Nairac’s body.

He expressed hope that if the possible lead is successful, Capt Nairac’s remains will finally be at peace.

“They won’t be just dumped in some pit in a forest, the man will get the respect of a funeral, his comrades, my regiment the Grenadier Guards, and his sisters will go to their grave knowing that their brother has finally been located.”

READ MORE

Couple accused of child cruelty after daughter, 9, found with serious injuries

Mr Barry first identified the area using a psychic medium.

He said he had not informed the soldier’s family for fear of raising their hopes unnecessarily.

Capt Nairac was one of 16 so-called Disappeared spirited away and secretly buried by republicans during the conflict.

Most had been wrongly accused of being informers to the state.

Among them were west Belfast mother-of-10 Jean McConville.

She was found on a beach in 2003.

The commission has dismissed as a distraction rumours circulated surrounding disposal of junior officer Capt Nairac’s remains.

A statement from the commission confirmed receipt of the information and said it intends to send a forensic archaeologist to the site to conduct a preliminary investigation.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Family of 'fun, funny, and extremely loving' missing teen Nóra Quoirin release statement

More on this topic

Republican chief McKee died a bitter, twisted man, says son of Troubles victimRepublican chief McKee died a bitter, twisted man, says son of Troubles victim

'How far towards a united Ireland would they go?' - Brother of teen killed by IRA in speaks out'How far towards a united Ireland would they go?' - Brother of teen killed by IRA in speaks out

IRA and soldiers engaged in gun battle at Ballymurphy – ex-Army chief claimsIRA and soldiers engaged in gun battle at Ballymurphy – ex-Army chief claims

I was not a member of the IRA but I will never disassociate myself, says AdamsI was not a member of the IRA but I will never disassociate myself, says Adams

IRARobert NairacTOPIC: IRA

More in this Section

Coroner concludes fisherman's death involving trawler door was 'unfortunate accident' that was 'preventable'Coroner concludes fisherman's death involving trawler door was 'unfortunate accident' that was 'preventable'

45% of population covered by health insurance45% of population covered by health insurance

Law change urged as migrant women overwhelmingly convicted of brothel keepingLaw change urged as migrant women overwhelmingly convicted of brothel keeping

Call for protests at meat processing plant to be called offCall for protests at meat processing plant to be called off


Lifestyle

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

The early release was only part of the surprise of a joyfully experimental record, writes Ed Power.Album review: Bon Iver's i,i is a joyfully experimental record

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »