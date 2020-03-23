Footfall in Dublin city centre down by 65.8%

Around 200,000 fewer people are visiting Dublin city centre each day due to measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

New data from DublinTown shows footfall was down by 65.8% over the past seven days as more people work from home and avoid big crowds.

South William Street recorded a reduction of 85% on last year while the numbers on Grafton Street dropped by 75%.

"This is an unprecedented event, starkly illustrated by the dramatic decline in city centre footfall.

"St. Patrick’s week is traditionally the beginning of the tourist season and one where it’s all hands on deck for many in the hospitality sector. However, this year many businesses within the industry had their doors closed."