News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Footballer Anthony Stokes sentenced for stalking ex-partner

Footballer Anthony Stokes sentenced for stalking ex-partner
By Press Association
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 01:32 PM

Footballer Anthony Stokes has been given an eight-month deferred sentence for stalking his ex-partner.

The former Ireland international player has been ordered to stay away from her and her mother.

Hamilton Sheriff Court in Scotland heard the forward recognises his behaviour towards the pair was “horrendous”.

This was a prolonged period of abusive behaviour towards your ex-partner and, also for a period, her mother

Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen nevertheless warned the former Celtic star he was concerned about his attitude towards the “abusive” conduct.

For this reason, he also imposed four-year non-harassment orders, meaning Stokes must not contact the two women for four years, apart from when arranging contact with the two-year-old son he has with his ex.

Stokes, 31, who currently plays for Turkish side Adana Demirspor, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to stalking Eilidh Scott and her mother, May Scott, between July 2018 and February this year.

The court previously heard he sent 100 messages a day and also turned up at May Scott’s home in Shotts, Lanarkshire, late at night when Eilidh Scott was staying there.

Michael Gallen, lawyer for Stokes, told the court: “He recognises his behaviour, which he quite rightly describes as being horrendous, will have impacted on both the ladies in question.”

He said a social worker assessed the footballer as having a low risk of reoffending.

READ MORE

Gardaí bid to find weapon used in fatal Cork stabbing

Morag McLintock, prosecuting, said: “The complainer is very much of the view that the relationship is at an end and that she does not wish a relationship with the accused.”

Sheriff MacFadyen said: “This was a prolonged period of abusive behaviour towards your ex-partner and, also for a period, her mother.

“It is quite unacceptable behaviour and I have to say I am concerned by your attitude towards the offence.

“I do think there is a suggestion of minimisation in your attitude towards the offence. I think some form of control is appropriate in this case.”

He deferred sentence until May 9, 2020, for Stokes to be of good behaviour and for a further social work report.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Varadkar to Johnson: No such thing as a clean Brexit

More on this topic

Incident where crane landed on van ‘could have been great deal worse’Incident where crane landed on van ‘could have been great deal worse’

Barbershop burglar spotted under tableBarbershop burglar spotted under table

‘This is my town and this is my chip van,’ Healy Rae trial told‘This is my town and this is my chip van,’ Healy Rae trial told

Taxi driver who made 'inappropriate' comments to female passenger has PSV licence removedTaxi driver who made 'inappropriate' comments to female passenger has PSV licence removed

Anthony StokesCourtScotlandTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probeGardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probe

Dublin clinic claims junkfood diets in children can be cured in 30 minutesDublin clinic claims junkfood diets in children can be cured in 30 minutes

Howlin: Ireland 'could not afford tax cuts right now'Howlin: Ireland 'could not afford tax cuts right now'

RTÉ seek €55m funding boost - but Government say they must cut costsRTÉ seek €55m funding boost - but Government say they must cut costs


Lifestyle

Trevor Sheehan is guest relations manager at Castlemartyr Resort in Cork. Castlemartyrresort.ieYou've been served: Trevor Sheehan, guest relations manager at Castlemartyr Resort

Marjorie Brennan meets Alan Warnock who owns and runs The Last Bookshop in Camden St, Dublin, with his wife Mary.The future of books is bright according to the man behind Dublin's 'The Last Bookshop'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »