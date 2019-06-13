Football club claims scramblers forcing children off training pitches

A football team has revealed that scramblers driving at high speeds are forcing children to train away from their usual pitch.

Clondalkin Celtic FC wants immediate action to be taken, according to The Herald.

The Dublin football team said the bikes are being driven on the full-sized pitch they use at St Cuthbert's Park.

Coach David McCarthy said the bikes race across the pitch at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour.

As a result, the team are now renting the grounds of a local college.

Cameras have been installed in the park and the club's chairman has said they are working with South Dublin County Council to turn the park back into a place where people feel safe.