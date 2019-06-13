News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Football club claims scramblers forcing children off training pitches

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 07:26 AM

A football team has revealed that scramblers driving at high speeds are forcing children to train away from their usual pitch.

Clondalkin Celtic FC wants immediate action to be taken, according to The Herald.

The Dublin football team said the bikes are being driven on the full-sized pitch they use at St Cuthbert's Park.

Coach David McCarthy said the bikes race across the pitch at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour.

As a result, the team are now renting the grounds of a local college.

Cameras have been installed in the park and the club's chairman has said they are working with South Dublin County Council to turn the park back into a place where people feel safe.

READ MORE

Stronger cannabis 'causing more problems' for adolescents

More on this topic

Froome in intensive care as crash rules him out of Tour de France

UK court to hear Jack Shepherd speedboat death conviction appeal

India’s west coast braced as Cyclone Vayu approaches

Tyson Fury in good spirits as build up to Tom Schwarz fight continues

scramblerfootballClondalkin Celtic

More in this Section

Fears over Manchester lab in 90k cervical checks

Nearly more dead than living’ on voting register

Homeowners face ‘modest’ property tax hikes from 2021

Minister signals no return to banker bonuses


Lifestyle

UL Video series: Meet the people who are spearheading the commemoration of the Limerick Soviet 100 years on

Green team scoops top architectural awards

Learning Points: Being happy isn’t a magic trick, it takes hard work

Mum's the word: Happy Father’s Day to all the men creating wonderful memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »