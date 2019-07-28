Food Safety Authority of Ireland urgently recall bottles of Londis and SPAR water

Londis and SPAR have been urged to remove bottles of water over safety fears.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland is warning people not to drink the 750ml bottles of Spar Water Still Sport and Londis' 1 litre bottles of still water due to the presence of arsenic above the prescribed legal limit.

The body said that consumption does not cause any immediate risk.

In a statement, they said: "As a precautionary measure, BWG Foods is withdrawing a batch of SPAR Water Still Sport- 750ml and Londis Water Still - 1 litre due to the presence of arsenic above normal levels.

"Consumption of the product does not cause any immediate or on-going risk."