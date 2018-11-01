Focus Ireland reports 95% success in housing homeless people

A new report from Focus Ireland has found that 95% of people it housed last year had not returned to homelessness six months later.

Up to 288 people housed by the charity were surveyed over a 12-month period in 2017.

Director of Advocacy at Focus Ireland, Mike Allen, said it is a good news story in the midst of a housing crisis.

Mr Allen said: "Six months after we spoke to these households, individuals and families, 95% of them are still in the homes that they were in when they disengaged from our services.

"That's a really good news story, it shows that even when we are in the middle of a homeless crisis the types of intervention that Focus Ireland staff make can really transform people's lives. We just need to make sure that we can do more of it."