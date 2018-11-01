Home»Breaking News»ireland

Focus Ireland reports 95% success in housing homeless people

Thursday, November 01, 2018 - 07:01 AM

A new report from Focus Ireland has found that 95% of people it housed last year had not returned to homelessness six months later.

Up to 288 people housed by the charity were surveyed over a 12-month period in 2017.

Director of Advocacy at Focus Ireland, Mike Allen, said it is a good news story in the midst of a housing crisis.

Mr Allen said: "Six months after we spoke to these households, individuals and families, 95% of them are still in the homes that they were in when they disengaged from our services.

"That's a really good news story, it shows that even when we are in the middle of a homeless crisis the types of intervention that Focus Ireland staff make can really transform people's lives. We just need to make sure that we can do more of it."


KEYWORDS

HomelesshomelessnessFocus Ireland

