News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Focus Ireland: More social housing needed to solve homelessness crisis

Focus Ireland: More social housing needed to solve homelessness crisis
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 07:22 AM

Focus Ireland said the Government is not rolling out enough social housing.

It said only 10% of each of the Land Development Agency's developments will be for these types of homes.

It said every day about three families become homeless - there are now over 1,700 families homeless, including almost 4,000 children.

Focus Ireland spokesperson John O'Hare said funds raised from its Shine A Light Night sleepout tonight aim to help them.

"One of the problems we have is that any discussion about homelessness is reduced to numbers and statistics," he said.

"The reality is that behind every number is a mam, a dad, some children that are suffering and hurting because they're homeless.

"What we hope to do with our Shine A Light campaign is to raise much-needed funds...to get those families out of homelessness and into a home."

READ MORE

Young people changing Ireland's relationship with alcohol says community group

More on this topic

1,003 homeless children seeking help- 40% increase since last year1,003 homeless children seeking help- 40% increase since last year

No child should be eating dinner on the street, Tánaiste tells DáilNo child should be eating dinner on the street, Tánaiste tells Dáil

'Can we really accept this?' Photo of homeless boy, 5, eating dinner off cardboard on street sparks outrage'Can we really accept this?' Photo of homeless boy, 5, eating dinner off cardboard on street sparks outrage

Spending and homelessness: We need to rebalance our prioritiesSpending and homelessness: We need to rebalance our priorities


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

The DUP’s three concerns with Boris Johnson’s Brexit dealThe DUP’s three concerns with Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

Man due in court following assault in CorkMan due in court following assault in Cork

Principals: Government cannot ignore schools funding and recruitment crisisPrincipals: Government cannot ignore schools funding and recruitment crisis

Justice department rejects almost a third of asylum seeker work applicationsJustice department rejects almost a third of asylum seeker work applications


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »