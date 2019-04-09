NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Flying Tiger stores recalling children's train set over safety concerns

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 05:11 PM

Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores are recalling a children's train set over safety concerns.

Parents are being advised to keep the toy away from children as it contains a small part which may cause them to choke.

The voluntary recall of the product known as "train cart wood with magnet mix" only affects those with the item number 3010874 and batch code 211693.

Approximately 3,293 units have been sold onto the Irish market since November 2018.

It can be returned to any Flying Tiger Copenhagen store for a full refund.

