Flu vaccine will protect against 'Aussie Flu' this winter, says doctor

So-called 'Aussie Flu' is expected to have a big influence here this winter.

It is claimed the H1N1 strain caused Australia to have one of its worst ever flu seasons, leading to a loss of life.

Dr Laura Durcan, Vice-President of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, said the flu vaccine should cover the strain.

Dr Durcan said: "The composition of the flu vaccine, people sometimes have a little bit of scepticism regarding that, it is something that is reviewed annually and updated according to the anticipated strain of flu.

"Certainly, in Australia, the vaccine matched the strain that was present in the population, so we'd be very hopeful in terms of encouraging people to go and get their flu shot."