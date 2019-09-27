News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Flu vaccine will protect against 'Aussie Flu' this winter, says doctor

Flu vaccine will protect against 'Aussie Flu' this winter, says doctor
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 08:04 AM

So-called 'Aussie Flu' is expected to have a big influence here this winter.

It is claimed the H1N1 strain caused Australia to have one of its worst ever flu seasons, leading to a loss of life.

Dr Laura Durcan, Vice-President of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, said the flu vaccine should cover the strain.

Dr Durcan said: "The composition of the flu vaccine, people sometimes have a little bit of scepticism regarding that, it is something that is reviewed annually and updated according to the anticipated strain of flu.

"Certainly, in Australia, the vaccine matched the strain that was present in the population, so we'd be very hopeful in terms of encouraging people to go and get their flu shot."

READ MORE

Here are the average weekly childcare costs for each county

More on this topic

30 people dead from flu since October30 people dead from flu since October

HSE warn winter flu levels are set to rise in coming weeksHSE warn winter flu levels are set to rise in coming weeks

Bond poison and hot toddies used to treat ‘Spanish Flu’Bond poison and hot toddies used to treat ‘Spanish Flu’

We have a good chance of curing the common cold in next ten years – a scientist explainsWe have a good chance of curing the common cold in next ten years – a scientist explains


Aussie FlufluinfluenzavaccinehealthTOPIC: Flu

More in this Section

Garda taken to hospital after attack in DundalkGarda taken to hospital after attack in Dundalk

Stardust families: 'Today is a victory for the 48 who perished'Stardust families: 'Today is a victory for the 48 who perished'

Varadkar defends €18m security cost of Trump and Pence visits Varadkar defends €18m security cost of Trump and Pence visits

Jury recommends reinstatement of on-call GP cover at Cork Prison following an inquest into prisoner's death Jury recommends reinstatement of on-call GP cover at Cork Prison following an inquest into prisoner's death


Lifestyle

KINSALE LITERARY FEST: The third incarnation of the Words by Water event takes place next weekend with its most impressive line-up yet.Scene & heard: Here's your entertainment news round-up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »