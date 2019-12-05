News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Flu vaccine uptake by people aged over 65 reaches 62%

Flu vaccine uptake by people aged over 65 reaches 62%
File photo
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 08:24 PM

There has been a 62% uptake of the flu vaccine by people aged over 65 years this year, it has emerged.

The HSE’s assistant national director of health protection, Kevin Kelleher, has described the uptake of the vaccine by older people as “very good.”

Dr Kelleher also said that there had been a “massive” increase the number of vaccines given out by the health authority.

“We bought just under 1.2m vaccines. We distributed just under 1.1m vaccines so far,” he said.

At the end of October, 45% of healthcare workers in acute hospitals had received the vaccine, compared to 39% last year.

Vaccine uptake among healthcare workers in long-term care facilities had reached 38%, compared to 33% last year.

There have been 186 people admitted to hospital with flu and while nine have been admitted to intensive care, there have been no deaths.

Dr Kelleher said Ireland had not yet entered the flu season.

Both Northern Ireland and Britain have, with official figures showing early circulation rates of the flu virus.

HSE national director of acute operations, Liam Woods, said there was increased pressure on hospital emergency departments and on ambulances being released from EDs.

“It is something that is closely monitored," he said.

There are escalation procedures in place around delay both within the ED and the wider hospital and, indeed, the hospital group.

Mr Woods said attendances in some hospital EDs had increased by 6% year-on-year.

The health authority is focusing on reducing patients who have finished their acute care and the number has fallen from a peak of 776 in August to 659 this week.

READ MORE

Women are having phones and cars tracked by abusive partners

More on this topic

Flu vaccine will protect against 'Aussie Flu' this winter, says doctorFlu vaccine will protect against 'Aussie Flu' this winter, says doctor

30 people dead from flu since October30 people dead from flu since October

HSE warn winter flu levels are set to rise in coming weeksHSE warn winter flu levels are set to rise in coming weeks

Bond poison and hot toddies used to treat ‘Spanish Flu’Bond poison and hot toddies used to treat ‘Spanish Flu’


TOPIC: Flu

More in this Section

Sentence upheld in garda corruption appealSentence upheld in garda corruption appeal

Dara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignationDara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignation

Facebook photos sees man lose court caseFacebook photos sees man lose court case

'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress


Lifestyle

The Marquee in Cork dominated the gig news this week, with a string of announcements for what is expected to be the final year at the Monahan Road venue before the site is developedScene + Heard: The most played artist on Spotify and all the latest music news

Esther N McCarthy picks perfect paperweights, brilliant books and Christmas collectables this week.Brilliant books and Christmas collectables - here's our wish list

John Spillane tells Ellie O’Byrne how he’s hoping to fund his next album by taking the bardic route of writing unique compositions for people on whatever they’d like‘I’ll write you a song for €1,000' - John Spillane's unique way to fund new album

From starring in a Cork-set film, to securing a role in Ridley Scott’s major new HBO series, it has been quite a year for Niamh Algar, writes Esther McCarthyIreland’s next big thing: Niamh Algar on her incredible year

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »