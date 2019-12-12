Flu kills three people so far this season, HSE confirms

The first three deaths from flu this season have been reported by the HSE's Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The HSE warned that flu levels increased in the past week and the virus is now actively circulating in all parts of the country.

The people who died from flu were all aged 65 and older and from different parts of the country.

Latest figures from the HPSC also show that 58% of those admitted to intensive care were also aged 65 years and older.

“People in high-risk groups need to get vaccinated against flu if they have not done so already,” said HPSC director Dr John Cuddihy.

“The ILI (influenza-like illness) rate for the week ending December 8 was 37.5 cases per 1000,000 population which is above the baseline threshold of 18.1 cases per 100,000, used to assess influenza activity,” he said.

There were 143 people admitted to hospital with flu last week, bringing the season total to 324, with 12 admitted to intensive care.

Highest hospitalisation rates were in children under five years and adults 65 years, particularly those aged 75 and older.

Dr Cuddihy said all those admitted to intensive care had influenza A and most of those hospitalised had influenza A, particularly influenza AH3.

This season's vaccine covers four virus strains, including influenza AH3, compared to three in previous years and is expected to be more effective.

There were 19 respiratory disease outbreaks in healthcare settings last week and 11 were confirmed as flu.

An update on the HSE's €26m winter plan to tackle hospital overcrowding shows that the number of patients on trolleys increased by a third over the past seven days, compared to the same period last year.

HSE national director of national services, Joe Ryan, said ED attendances by patients over the age of 75 had increased by more than 8% compared to last year.

There were 434 people on trolleys in EDs today, a 43% increase in last year, with 237 waiting over nine hours and four waiting more than 24 hours.

The number of patients who had finished their acute care but unable to move to an alternative care setting or go home increased by three in the past week to 702.

Mr Ryan said there were a record 244 transitional care approvals made in the past week so more people were receiving care packages.

Of the 702 patients, 21% are waiting to go home with a home care package and 55% are waiting to move to nursing homes. However, 25% had more complex care needs and were waiting for rehabilitation bed.

Since September 1,870 nursing home support packages have been approved and the four-week wait for the Fair Deal scheme has been maintained.

Meanwhile, the Mercy University Hospital in Cork is urging people not to visit patients if they think they may have the flu or winter vomiting.