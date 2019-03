The women of the Magdalene Laundries are being remembered at events around the country today.

It is the seventh year for the memorial, which commemorates the lives of women who lived and died behind convent walls.

At least 1,663 former Magdalene women are buried in cemeteries here in Ireland, many in unmarked graves.

A Flowers for Magdalene events last year.

Justice for Magdalene's Research is calling on members of the public to visit known Magdalene graves today and lay flowers to honour the women who lived and died behind convent walls.

The first Flowers for Magdalene events took place in 2012 in Dublin and Galway and the event has grown since then, extending to Cork, Limerick, New Ross and Waterford - all areas where Magdalene Laundries were based.

Those attending will share some of the history of the Magdalene Laundries and stories and backgrounds of the women and institutions, followed by poetry and song, and then the placing of flowers on the women's graves as a statement, pledging they will never be forgotten.