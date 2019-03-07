Flowers arrive at scene of triple death in Newry flat

Update 6pm: Floral tributes have begun arriving near a flat where three people died in Northern Ireland.

The bodies of a man, a woman and a teenage girl were discovered at Glin Ree Court in Newry, Co Down, at around 11am on Thursday, police said.

It is understood they died in a violent way and one line of inquiry is a double murder and suicide. It is also understood that the three were known to each other.

The PSNI has confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths of three people in Newry, Co Down.

The bodies of a 15-year-old girl, a 37-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were found in the apartment block

In reference to the victims’ identities, SDLP Assembly member Justin McNulty said: “There is an international dimension.”

Terrible news breaking. This community is in shock and a dark cloud hangs over Newry this afternoon. It’s my understanding three people have lost their lives. Police are describing those deaths as suspicious. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/YXtLhIjZlg — JUSTIN MCNULTY (@JustinMcNu1ty) March 7, 2019

He said he believed nobody else was in danger from an assailant, adding: “It was all contained within the apartment.”

An emotional woman visited the cordon with a child who carried a bunch of flowers but they were not allowed into the sealed-off area. Shocked visitors at the scene (Niall Carson/PA)

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “The circumstances of the deaths will now be subject to investigation and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

“At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our inquiries are at an extremely early stage.”

Detectives are investigating after the bodies of three people were discovered at a flat in Glin Ree Court, Newry. The bodies of a male and two females were found at around 11am this morning. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 7, 2019

Officers are at the scene and police tape marked the area preserved for forensic investigation in front of whitewashed flats.

Mr McNulty added: “This community is in shock and a dark cloud hangs over Newry this afternoon. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.”

- Press Association

Earlier: PSNI investigating deaths of man, woman and teenager in Newry

Update 2.05pm: The PSNI is investigating the deaths of three people in an apartment in Newry, Co Down.

Glin Ree Court. Photo: Google Maps.

The bodies of a man, woman and teenage girl were discovered at 11am this morning in an apartment at Glin Ree Court in the town.

A large number of police officers are in the area which has been cordoned off.

Police said the circumstances of the deaths will be investigated and post-mortem examinations will take take place in due court.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “The bodies of an adult male, an adult female and a teenage girl were discovered at around 11am this morning, Thursday 7 March.

"The circumstances of the deaths will now be subject to investigation and post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

"At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our enquiries at an extremely early stage.”

Local politician Justin McNulty MLA of the SDLP has an office not far from the scene.

"The area is cordoned off [in an area] not far from the courthouse," he told Q Radio.

"Devastating news breaking which is that there have been three bodies found under suspicious circumstances, so a dark cloud is hanging over the place today."

Mr McNulty also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing that the community is in shock.

He wrote: "It’s my understanding three people have lost their lives. Police are describing those deaths as suspicious."

Sinn Féin councillor Charlie Casey said the community in Newry was in shock.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with all of those involved in this incident and their families.

“Details are still emerging and a police investigation is under way. and that should be allowed to proceed.

“I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”