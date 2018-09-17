Home»Breaking News»ireland

Flooding risk as Storm Helene travels towards Ireland

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 07:53 AM

Met Éireann is warning that several parts of the country could be hit by flooding today as Storm Helene makes its way towards Ireland.

Up to 40mm of rain is expected to fall.

A yellow rainfall warning has already been issued for Galway and Mayo which is valid from noon to midnight tonight.

Between 25 and 40 mm of rain is currently forecast to fall on the counties with a risk of flooding in places.

Many other counties are expected to be hit by heavy rain tonight.

Met Éireann says it is possible that yellow level warnings may be issued for Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth.

Current forecasts show south to southeast winds will reach gale or strong gale force at sea but will be fresh to strong over land as the ex-tropical storm tracks northeastwards close to the southeast tonight.

Rain will spread eastwards quickly across the country and will be heavy in many areas for a time with a risk of spot flooding.

