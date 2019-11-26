Flooding near misses in Cork prompt fresh calls for immediate flood defence scheme roll out

Cork's busiest shopping areas came very close to flooding twice today prompting renewed calls for the immediate delivery of the city’s €140m flood defence scheme.

The city dodged the first bullet as the early morning high tide reached its highest levels in 18 months, swamping low-lying quays with up to a foot of water.

Council engineers said if the winds had been as strong as forecast, it would have taken just a 10cm increase in the tidal surge to push flood waters over the crest of the South Mall, and spill into Oliver Plunkett St and onwards to St Patrick’s St.

The city avoided a major flooding event for the second time as tonight’s high tide coincided with rush-hour.

⚠️ 5:30pm flood update ⚠️ ▶️High tide has passed & waters receding from Morrison’s Island quays. ▶️Probys Quay has been closed & drivers are asked not to turn right exiting St Finbarr’s Car Park. ▶️Thank you for your patience as vital road closures means more traffic elsewhere pic.twitter.com/OBT3XHlw1m — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) November 26, 2019

Thousands of commuters faced disruption as flooded quays were closed to traffic and parking restrictions were introduced in at-risk areas.

The Cork College of Commerce on Morrison’s Island closed at 4pm and cancelled night classes.

CIT cancelled night classes at the Crawford College of Art and Design, on Sharman Crawford St. Some businesses also closed early.

Cork City Fire Brigade was tasked to deploy flood bags to protect property along Proby's Quay.

But thanks again to lower-than-forecast tides and wind strength, there was no significant property damage.

Business leaders said the reminder of the flood risk hanging over the city, and the disruption caused by the flood alerts, underlines the need for work to start urgently on the OPW’s Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS).

“The ongoing threat of flooding this week further highlights the need for urgent delivery of the Lower Lee flood relief scheme, focusing in the first instance on Morrison’s Island,” Cork Chamber’s director of Public Affairs, Thomas Mc Hugh, said.

“With notable, thoughtful and comprehensive enhancements delivered throughout the project in direct response to consultation feedback, it is time for our Oireachtas members and candidates to clearly state their support for critical flood infrastructure and the delivery of Ireland 2040 commitments to Cork.”

Save Cork City, the main opponents of the LLFRS, mounted a successful legal challenge against the first phase of the scheme at Morrison’s Island, delaying its delivery.

Fine Gael’s leader on Cork City Council, Cllr Des Cahill, today rowed in behind Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who told the Irish Examiner on Monday that he believes the LLFRS is the “best engineering solution”.

Mr Cahill said there are elements in the city “telling untruths” about the LLFRS and he urged people to research the proposals themselves.

“The amendments (to the design) put in place need to be welcomed. We all need to support the scheme and let us get on with it while we have funding,” he said.