News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Flooding near misses in Cork prompt fresh calls for immediate flood defence scheme roll out

Flooding near misses in Cork prompt fresh calls for immediate flood defence scheme roll out
Flooding on Fr Mathew Quay in Cork City this evening. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 06:41 PM

Cork's busiest shopping areas came very close to flooding twice today prompting renewed calls for the immediate delivery of the city’s €140m flood defence scheme.

The city dodged the first bullet as the early morning high tide reached its highest levels in 18 months, swamping low-lying quays with up to a foot of water.

Council engineers said if the winds had been as strong as forecast, it would have taken just a 10cm increase in the tidal surge to push flood waters over the crest of the South Mall, and spill into Oliver Plunkett St and onwards to St Patrick’s St.

The city avoided a major flooding event for the second time as tonight’s high tide coincided with rush-hour.

Thousands of commuters faced disruption as flooded quays were closed to traffic and parking restrictions were introduced in at-risk areas.

The Cork College of Commerce on Morrison’s Island closed at 4pm and cancelled night classes.

CIT cancelled night classes at the Crawford College of Art and Design, on Sharman Crawford St. Some businesses also closed early.

Cork City Fire Brigade was tasked to deploy flood bags to protect property along Proby's Quay.

But thanks again to lower-than-forecast tides and wind strength, there was no significant property damage.

Business leaders said the reminder of the flood risk hanging over the city, and the disruption caused by the flood alerts, underlines the need for work to start urgently on the OPW’s Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS).

READ MORE

Latest: Cork roads remain closed as high tide passes without major flooding

“The ongoing threat of flooding this week further highlights the need for urgent delivery of the Lower Lee flood relief scheme, focusing in the first instance on Morrison’s Island,” Cork Chamber’s director of Public Affairs, Thomas Mc Hugh, said.

“With notable, thoughtful and comprehensive enhancements delivered throughout the project in direct response to consultation feedback, it is time for our Oireachtas members and candidates to clearly state their support for critical flood infrastructure and the delivery of Ireland 2040 commitments to Cork.”

Save Cork City, the main opponents of the LLFRS, mounted a successful legal challenge against the first phase of the scheme at Morrison’s Island, delaying its delivery.

Fine Gael’s leader on Cork City Council, Cllr Des Cahill, today rowed in behind Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who told the Irish Examiner on Monday that he believes the LLFRS is the “best engineering solution”.

Mr Cahill said there are elements in the city “telling untruths” about the LLFRS and he urged people to research the proposals themselves.

“The amendments (to the design) put in place need to be welcomed. We all need to support the scheme and let us get on with it while we have funding,” he said.

READ MORE

Contractor claims 'have not had a material impact' on children's hospital price, Oireachtas Committee to hear

More on this topic

Latest: Cork roads remain closed as high tide passes without major floodingLatest: Cork roads remain closed as high tide passes without major flooding

'Significant flooding risk': Tidal flood alert issued for Cork City as Storm Sebastian approaches'Significant flooding risk': Tidal flood alert issued for Cork City as Storm Sebastian approaches

Engineering expert insists Lee dams can protect Cork from flooding without need for 'high walls'Engineering expert insists Lee dams can protect Cork from flooding without need for 'high walls'

Flood campaign ‘threatens development of CorkFlood campaign ‘threatens development of Cork


CorkfloodingSave Cork CityTOPIC: Cork Flood Plan

More in this Section

'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital

BAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie sceneBAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie scene

DNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trialDNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trial

TD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrestTD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrest


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps shows her affection for those hardworking heroes of the kitchen and utility room.Appliance love: How to care for hardworking heroes of the kitchen and utility room

Peter Dowdall shows you how best to enjoy the seasonal drama unfolding in the room outside.A winter's tale: Enjoy the seasonal drama in the room outside

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »