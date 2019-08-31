News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Flooding in the west following heavy rain overnight

Flooding in the west following heavy rain overnight
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 03:15 PM

There has been localised flooding in western counties after heavy rain last night.

A man was rescued by firefighters this morning after stranding his car in floodwaters on the N67 in Co Clare.

Meanwhile, sandbag barriers were built in Crossmolina, Co Mayo, after the River Deel threatened to burst its banks.

Head of services at Mayo County Council Tom Gilligan says they are keeping a close eye on water levels.

"We were concerned that the town would become flooded

"Now we are monitoring the situation. The levels appear to be stabilising.

"We have deployed sandbags and various flood barriers.

"We will keep the situation under continuous monitoring but we believe that we are over the worst of it."

READ MORE

Protesters bid to ‘stop the coup’ in Belfast demo against Parliament suspension

More on this topic

Unsettled with long spells of heavy rainUnsettled with long spells of heavy rain

Scattered light showers clearing in the evening Scattered light showers clearing in the evening

Bright with light showersBright with light showers

Sunny spells and scattered showersSunny spells and scattered showers

TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in GlasgowRiot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

Garda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at stationGarda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at station

Here's how this weekend's weather is shaping upHere's how this weekend's weather is shaping up

Hard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warnsHard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warns


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The birthplace of Irish hospitality is undoubtedly east Cork thanks to Myrtle Allen and her Ballymaloe House and the market town of Midleton, long time host of one of the country’s original farmer’s markets, is the very natural HQ for the upcoming fEAST food festival (September 1-8) although events span the region.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Anyone who has children can attest to the healing and restorative powers of a solo trip to the supermarket.Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »