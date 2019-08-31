Flooding in the west following heavy rain overnight

There has been localised flooding in western counties after heavy rain last night.

A man was rescued by firefighters this morning after stranding his car in floodwaters on the N67 in Co Clare.

Meanwhile, sandbag barriers were built in Crossmolina, Co Mayo, after the River Deel threatened to burst its banks.

Head of services at Mayo County Council Tom Gilligan says they are keeping a close eye on water levels.

"We were concerned that the town would become flooded

"Now we are monitoring the situation. The levels appear to be stabilising.

"We have deployed sandbags and various flood barriers.

"We will keep the situation under continuous monitoring but we believe that we are over the worst of it."