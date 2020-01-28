News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Flood risk where local authority plans to rezone land for housing

Flood risk where local authority plans to rezone land for housing
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 07:55 AM

Dublin City Council has been told to reassess plans to rezone industrial estates for housing in areas at risk of flooding.

The Office of the Planning Regulator says the local authority needs to engage with the OPW on the appropriateness of the proposal.

The city council has proposed rezoning a number of brownfield sites to allow them to be redeveloped for housing.

But the Office of the Planning Regulator says plans for land in Kilmainham and East Wall Road need further review according to the Herald.

It said they should not be rezoned if the change is not compatible with existing guidelines on development in flood risk areas.

The local authority earlier this month identified eight proposed sites as being at risk of flooding.

The planning watchdog says two plots in central Kilmainham adjoining the banks of a river, were considered highly vulnerable.

The OPR raised concerns the council had not fully addressed the flooding risk and had not shown developing the land would not cause adverse impacts elsewhere.

