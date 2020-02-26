Flood prevention efforts continue as forecasters warn of more sleet and snow

Efforts to stem rising water levels in flood-hit towns on the River Shannon are continuing as parts of the country brace for further rain and snow.

A Met Éireann yellow weather warning for hail, sleet and snow is in place for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo until 12pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday, authorities in Leitrim were working to prevent homes and businesses being swamped.

Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim village are at particular risk.

Cold with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers most frequent in the west and northwest and a mix of rain, hail and sleet, but a few snow showers, in parts of the north and northwest . Rain will push into the southwest by evening. Top temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. pic.twitter.com/NTh75G0TWS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 26, 2020

Councillor Sean McGowan said local people were bracing themselves for more bad weather.

He said the water levels in Carrick-on-Shannon were showing no signs of dropping.

“The council have been working flat out, they have provided pumps to take away some of the flooding,” said the Fianna Fáil representative.

“In fairness, they are doing quite a good job.” A local resident stops to look at floodwater in Athlone, County Westmeath (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr McGowan said it would be a number of years before planned flood defence structures were installed in the town.

“The weather hasn’t been kind to us and we’ve had a lot of rain and up here in the north-west, we’re promised for the next couple of days more rain, sleet and snow,” he said.

“It’s a matter of the agencies all putting their shoulder to the wheel and trying to ensure that communities are protected as best they can.”

Pumps all up and running. Fingers crossed we don’t have another night like last night but is great to see the water gone of the street and from around the houses. Tough night all over with different things happening. A big thanks to all who helped out. @rtenews @shannonsidenews pic.twitter.com/N1b16oSXLO — Kevin 'Boxer' Moran (@kevinboxermoran) February 26, 2020

Further down the Shannon, minister of state with responsibility for flood relief, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, was working in flood-hit areas in Athlone, Co Westmeath, through Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning.

Efforts were hampered late on Tuesday night when a pump failed in one of the worst-hit areas of the town, around Deerpark Road.

Mr Moran confirmed all pumps were back in operation on Wednesday morning.

Tweeting from the scene, he wrote: “Pumps all up and running. Fingers crossed we don’t have another night like last night but is great to see the water gone of (sic) the street and from around the houses. Tough night all over with different things happening. A big thanks to all who helped out.”