Flood hit residents in Clare frustrated with delay in mitigation scheme

As they battle rising floodwater, residents in Clonlara, Co Clare are frustrated a proposed flood defence in the area has so far been set back by 15 months after an environmentalist and planning activist lodged an objection to its construction.

Peter Sweetman, with an address in Dublin objected to the €1.2m development by Clare County Council on September 9, 2018.

The floodwater in the area rose again overnight on Sunday night, putting 10 local houses at increased risk of being flooded.

The proposed Flood Mitigation Scheme for Springfield, Clonlara was withdrawn by the council on November 1, 2018. It includes a pumping station and earthen flood protection embankment, provision of two sluices and culverts, as well as the widening and alteration to the existing surface water drainage network.

Pumps spurt out water from around a house in Clonlara yesterday.

According to the planning application file Mr Sweetman was the sole objector the plans.

Bridget Kinsella, a widowed mother of three whose home is surrounded by the floodwater said: “I’m feeling so bad, its just horrendous. I think the one person that objected, and that doesn't live in any route of any of this water, how (the Council) could take his opinion on board, and how they could take advice from one person, and stop all this, I’m sorry, I really don’t understand it.

He has no idea the impact he has had on our lives here. It’s not good enough.

Pat Mason, whose home is also in the path of the deluge, said he was frustrated at the hold up to the Council’s plans.

“They tried for planning, but its held up and held up, and we are back trying to save our homes again,” Mr Mason said. “There’s people putting in objections against things here, environmental things, and they’re living hundreds of miles away from here and they’re being listened to, and they're holding up projects all over Ireland.

“Think of the people that are living in here first and then we’ll all mind the (local ecology).”

In its planning application the Council said “significant impacts on floating river vegetation, Atlantic salmon, sea lamprey and river lamprey, arising from construction works can be screened out”.

It concluded in its Habitats Directive Screening Assessment Report that “the proposed development will have neither positive nor negative effects in the Conservation Objectives for the various Qualifying Interests of SAC (Special Area of Conservation).”

Mr Sweetman said he objected to the plans, claiming “the permission did not comply with the habitats directive”.

Senior Engineer Clare County Councillor, Sean Lenihan, said the objection related to the “proximity” of the proposed flood defence to the River Shannon and related aquatic interests.

It wasn’t a planning or visual issue. People are entitled to make submissions as they see fit. It was environmental more than ecological. We went back to the drawing board to make sure we have met all those issues and we are happy that we have.

Mr Lenihan said he expects the Council will re-submit its plans for planning permission in the next three weeks.

Local families remained braced for the worst, with floodwater levels expected to rise again over the coming days.

Joe Quinlivan, outside his home in Springfield, Clonlara, hit by flooding.

Meanwhile, staff at Limerick City and County Council are continuing to monitor water levels along the River Shannon catchment as the threat of flooding continues.

Lands in Mountpelier, Castleconnell, Annacotty, and Mountshannon (Lisnagry) are already under water, with forecasters predicting higher water levels in the next few days.

Pumps and sandbags have been deployed in the areas by the Defence Forces and the road to the World’s End and Castleconnell Boat Club closed due to flooding.

A cycleway/path from Irish Estates, Corbally, through to the Guinness Bridge and onto University of Limerick is also closed until further notice.