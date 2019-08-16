News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Flood and her family risk eviction

By Ray Managh
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 10:54 PM

Pamela Flood, her husband Ronan Ryan, and their four children were still at risk this weekend of being put on the street by the Dublin City Sheriff after a High Court judge refused to grant them a stay against a vulture fund’s legal permission to execute a repossession order against their home.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart said there was a lot of misleading information surrounding the matter but “reluctantly” granted Flood and Ryan short service to seek a stay against a Circuit Court judge’s order allowing their eviction.

Next Thursday, the couple will renew their application in front of another judge for a stay to allow them time to appeal the decision of Judge Jacqueline Linnane’s judgment in favour of Tanager Dac and allowing it go ahead with repossessing 136 Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin.

In the repossession proceedings, the Circuit Court has repeatedly heard of restaurateur Ronan Ryan’s failure to pay anything off his mortgage for up to nine years.

Former Miss Ireland Pamela Flood was joined as a notice party to the proceedings following her marriage to Ryan.

Ross Maguire SC told Judge Stewart that, on Thursday Judge Linnane had granted Tanager leave to execute a possession order she had made five months ago despite Ryan having secured a protective certificate in last-minute insolvency proceedings.

The certificate purportedly grants an applicant for insolvency a 70-day period of protection against any creditor moving against them.

Tanager had sought leave to execute its possession order despite the existence of the protection certificate which, it claimed, had been obtained in the absence of full disclosure of the existence of Judge Linnane’s order which had been consented to in March by both Ryan and Flood.

They had been granted a four-month period to find alternative accommodation before having to vacate Mount Prospect Avenue on or before July 9. They sought insolvency protection and remain in the property.

Judge Linnane had said there had been a deliberate move by Mr Ryan to frustrate and obstruct the implementation of the order and a conscious decision by him not to disclose to the insolvency judge the existence of the possession order.

Ryan, in an affidavit, told Judge Stewart yesterday that he and his family now faced being evicted from their home despite having begun repaying his mortgage since last March.

