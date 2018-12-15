NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Flight turns around over Atlantic and diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 08:00 AM
By Patrick Flynn

A Canada-bound flight was forced to turn over the North Atlantic and divert to Shannon Airport last night after a passenger was reported to have fallen ill.

Air Canada flight AC-859 departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 6.30pm destined for Toronto, Canada.

The flight was almost four hours into its journey and about two hours north west of Shannon when the crew declared a medical emergency and turned around.

The crew advised air traffic controllers they wished to divert to Shannon and seek medical attention for the passenger.

Emergency medical services were requested to be standing by ahead of the flight's arrival.

National Ambulance Service paramedics were waiting by for the Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner jet when it landed at 11.20pm.

The passenger was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The flight continued to Toronto at 12.55am this morning.

Shannon Airport continues to handle the most unscheduled landings and emergency diversions of any Irish airport.

In 2017, of the 113 unscheduled landings, 24 were medical emergencies. Shannon Airport handled six diversions in November, half of which were medical emergencies.


