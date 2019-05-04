NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Flight bound for Italy diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

By Pat Flynn
Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 12:15 PM

A transatlantic flight was forced to divert to Shannon Airport this morning after the crew declared a medical emergency.

American Airlines flight AA-714 was travelling from Philadelphia in the US to Venice, Italy when the crew opted to divert to the Midwest airport.

The Airbus A330-200 jet was about 250 kilometres southwest of Ireland at around 6.15am when the crew sought clearance to deviate from their assigned course and reroute to Shannon.

The crew reported they had an ill male passenger who required medical assistance and requested that an ambulance be waiting for their arrival.

The flight landed safely at 7.00am and was met at the terminal by airport authorities and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

The passenger was assessed at the airport before being removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The flight continued to Venice at 9.03am.

Of the 130 aircraft diversions to Shannon Airport last year, 16 were medical emergencies, 2 of which involved crew members.

So far this year, the airport has dealt with about 30 unscheduled landings 6 of which were medical diversions.

In one sad incident in February, an elderly passenger passed away before her flight landed despite the best efforts of crew members to resuscitate her.

READ MORE

Florida crash jet owned by Irish company and visited Shannon in March

More on this topic

Ex-owner of Aughinish sues US over sanctions

Commercial air traffic in Shannon down by 9%

Shannon Airport welcomes Lufthansa’s second weekly service to Frankfurt

14-year-old becomes youngest supplier at Shannon Duty Free

KEYWORDS

Shannon Aiport

More in this Section

Cork GP: More deaths from superbugs than cancer by 2050

Suspended sentences for teens who had sex with autistic girl, 14

Judge overrules Tusla decision not to put troubled teen in special care

Boy loses case over treatment after Oberstown 'standoff'


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Lucky Tortoise, 8 Aungier Street, Dublin 2

On song: Peter Corry hits a high note

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »