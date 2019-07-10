Flanagan: We must avoid potential post-Brexit 'political turbulence'

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the avoidance of “political turbulence” that might give rise to security threats was uppermost in his mind as plans for a chaotic Brexit ratchet up.

He said he shared concerns expressed by Garda Commissioner on the need to ensure the continuing exchange of information with the PSNI and for an extradition alternative to the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) being in place when Britain leaves the EU on October 31.

Mr Flanagan said he had been in contact with the British Home Secretary Sajid Javid and his officials on the need to have a replacement bilateral extradition system in place by Halloween.

He said: “I'm very concerned now that a no deal prospect seems to be central to the political agenda in Britain.

Of course, the consequences of such a no deal are catastrophic and I believe its important that everyone on the island of Ireland realises that, particularly farmers and business in Northern Ireland, who will lose substantially.

He declined to comment on the prospect of a physical structure south of the border for animal and veterinary controls and the security risks that might result.

“As Minister for Justice I'm very conscious of the need to ensure that any uncertainty doesn't result in any political turbulence that might give rise to security situations," he said.

He shared concerns of Commissioner Drew Harris on continuing information sharing with the PSNI – with 70,000 pieces of information shared in 2018 – and the replacement for the EAW.

“The fact of the matter is on October 31 the EAW falls [for the UK] and we need to ensure we have a replacement at the earliest opportunity thereafter and I have been speaking to the Home Secretary and senior officials on that,” Mr Flanagan said.