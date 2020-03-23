News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Flanagan says garda domestic violence work continues

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan:“I’m very conscious of those vulnerable to the reprehensible crime of domestic violence at this time"
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, March 23, 2020 - 02:56 PM

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan insists that Garda services are in place to respond to reports of domestic violence.

This follows concerns expressed by charities working in the area at a likely rise in domestic abuse given the increasing isolation of families in their homes because of Covid-19 measures.

Minister Flanagan said that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris had told him that specialist detectives are continuing to investigate domestic abuse.

Last week, both Women’s Aid and Sexual Violence Centre Cork said there is a danger of violence increasing as “pressure cooker” builds within homes.

In a tweet, Minister Flanagan said: “I’m very conscious of those vulnerable to the reprehensible crime of domestic violence at this time. Commissioner Harris has assured me Gardaí at NPSU [National Protective Service Bureau] & DPSUs [Divisional Protective Services Units] are vigilant, active & available.”

The minister said courts are still dealing with barring order applications and related orders.

Garda Headquarters said the restructuring of garda resources has provided “extra gardaí on the frontline” to support communities.

It said: “The Garda National Protective Service Bureau and local Protective Service Units remain fully resourced at this time. In an emergency dial 999/112.”

Women’s Aid warned that a “perfect storm” of circumstances — self-isolation, remote working in homes and job losses — is increasing the danger of domestic abuse.

Director Sarah Benson said people self-isolating and working from home are more at risk from their abusive partners and more exposed to their controlling behaviour, verbal abuse and violence.

The charity cited reports from China and Italy indicating an increase in domestic abuse incidents during the Covid-19 crisis.

Women’s Aid fear 'perfect storm' of circumstance could lead to rise in domestic violence

Sexual Violence Centre Cork director, Mary Crilly, likened the situation many women are in at home to a “pressure cooker”.

She said: “It’s going to be a nightmare for women in these situations. When the kids are at home and an abuser is out of work and people don’t have money, it’s going to be worse and the abuse is going to ramp up.”

Both charities want people to know they are still operating.

Green Party councillor in Galway West and former family law solicitor Pauline O’Reilly said she fears domestic violence could soar.

“During the current crisis it is important to remember that incidents of domestic violence continue, but may go under the radar,” said the Seanad candidate.

“Beyond that is the added risk that isolation within family units can bring. It has the potential to be a pressure cooker within the homes of those who have already been experiencing domestic violence.”

She said that women, men and children should be assured that the courts are still sitting for these incidents and that the emergency services are still available to them.

Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline: 1800 341 900 or visit www.womensaid.ie

Sexual Violence Centre Cork: 1800 496496 or text 087 1533393 or email info@sexualviolence.ie

320 student gardaí fast tracked as part of an emergency response to Covid-19 crisis.

