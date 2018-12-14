Flanagan: Feud threats against gardaí unacceptable

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said all threats against members of An Garda Síochána are “utterly unacceptable” and has appealed to the public to help tackle a “lethal” gang feud in Co Louth.

Senior Garda sources have confirmed that they are investigating information that a threat has been made to kill two named gardaí who are investigating the ongoing feud between criminal gangs in Drogheda.

Mr Flanagan visited Drogheda Garda Station yesterday morning to meet members of the force and warned that “any threats against any member of An Garda Síochána are utterly unacceptable”.

“I am very keen to ensure that every resource is available to An Garda Síochána in order to bring those responsible to justice,” he said.

The Minister met with senior gardaí before going on to meet with residents in the Moneymore housing estate - where some of the criminal activity related to the feud has taken place.

In the Dáil, Louth TD Declan Breathnach raised the drug-related feud which has led to shootings, kidnappings, intimidation, petrol bombings, incendiary devices and the latest Garda death threats.

“The situation is getting out of control, despite the best efforts of An Garda Síochána,” he said.

Responding, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said An Garda Síochána has shown itself to have the capacity to deal with dangerous feuding criminals and that every resource would be provided to solve the issue in Co Louth.

It has done that in Limerick successfully, and it will also be able to do it in Drogheda. The Government will work closely with it to ensure it obtains any resources or increased powers it needs to be able to do that job,” said Mr Coveney.

It is understood that a phone call was made on Wednesday night threatening to shoot two named gardaí who are involved in investigating the gang feud.

Speaking outside Drogheda Garda station, Mr Flanagan said he was visiting at the invitation of Louth Fine Gael deputy Fergus O’Dowd and acknowledged the “particular challenge” that gardaí in the area now face.

He said it was his duty to make sure that legislation allows gardaí carry out their job and to “bring people before the courts” and “put them out of business”.

“Every effort will be made to ensure that a very small but lethal group of people here in Drogheda who are unprepared to accept the law, that every effort will be made to bring them to justice and put them out of business.”

Mr Flanagan added: “I would appeal to the community here in Drogheda... to assist the Gardaí in their ongoing inquiries to ensure that any and every [piece of] information is forthcoming and that every effort is made to ensure that those who are unwilling to abide by the law are brought to justice and brought before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”