Flanagan downplays possibility of Government help for Isis bride Lisa Smith's return to Ireland

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has downplayed the possibility of the Government helping to bring Isis bride Lisa Smith back to Ireland, saying "anybody who goes to Syria doesn't go there on holidays".

Mr Flanagan said while Ms Smith's cases is "very sensitive" and despite the needs of her child, Ireland "won't be sending people into Syria" to help her.

In a BBC interview last Friday, Ms Smith said she has requested consular assistance to return home.

However, speaking on RTE Radio's Today with Sean O'Rourke programme after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar downplayed the possibility, Mr Flanagan said any Irish assistance could be complicated.

"Anybody who goes to Syria or anybody who's engaging with Isis doesn't act as a tourist or go there on their holidays.

"Like any citizen, careful and due consideration is being given to that request. However, we won't be sending people into Syria. We won't be endangering the lives of any of our citizens," he said.