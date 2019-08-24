News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Five young men hospitalised after car hits wall in Donegal

By Stephen Maguire
Saturday, August 24, 2019 - 09:58 AM

Five young men have been hospitalised after a serious road crash in west Donegal overnight.

The five friends were traveling in a car which struck a wall on the Meenamaragh Road at Upper Loughanure just after midnight.

A major emergency operation was launched including ambulance, fire and garda personnel.

Five ambulances rushed all five men to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Some have been kept in overnight but it is understood that none of their injuries are life-threatening.

A full investigation into the cause of the single-vehicle crash has been launched by gardai.

One local man who was at the scene said "This could have been so much worse. We have seen too much tragedy in West Donegal in recent months and we just didn't need any more. Thankfully they're all okay."

On January 27 last four friends were killed when their car left the road near Gaoth Dobhair.

