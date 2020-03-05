News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Five years in jail for woman who assaulted elderly priest in his home

Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 01:56 PM

A woman who assaulted an 86-year-old priest in his own home has been sentenced to five years in prison at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

Geraldine Sutton, of Kilcohan Park, Waterford admitted burglary at the Parochial House in Coon, Castlecomer, on August 18, 2018.

Evidence was heard that on the night in question Geraldine Sutton entered the parochial house without permission before asking Fr John Delaney for €10. He gave her €20 and asked her to leave.

Garda Padraig Keegan previously gave evidence that Sutton then went to the drawer and pulled a knife out. She then pushed the priest and he fell to the ground, cutting his head. Sutton stole €400.

The 28-year-old had a crack cocaine habit at the time and has 51 previous convictions.

Judge Cormac Quinn convicted the 28-year-old defendant of burglary and imposed a five-year sentence with the final two years suspended.

He also convicted her of assault causing harm and sentenced her to two and a half years in prison and ordered the sentences run concurrently.

