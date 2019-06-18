News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Five prisons have not undergone inspection in 10 years, says Inspector

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 04:34 PM

Only one prison inspection report has been published in the last five years and no inspections have been conducted in five jails over the last 10 years, the Inspector of Prisons has said.

Patricia Gilheaney said there is a legal requirement to conduct inspections of prisons on a regular basis.

She laid the blame for this failure on a lack of resources and said she believes that her office is “not fit for purpose”.

Ms Gilheaney said no inspections have been conducted by her office on Cork, Portlaoise, Midlands, Cloverhill and Wheatfield prisons in the last 10 years.

They account for half of the country's 10 closed prisons.

Speaking on Today with Sean O'Rourke, the inspector said that when she assumed the position a year ago she became aware that the office, in her opinion, “did not appear to be fit for purpose” for a modern inspectorate.

READ MORE

Cork camogie all-star Ashling Thompson pleads guilty to assault

She said that with the support of officials in the Department of Justice an external review conducted by PA Consulting was commissioned and that she forwarded the report to the minister last December.

“I have some concerns that since the establishment on a statutory footing only one prison inspection report has been published since 2014, that was in 2017,” she said.

She said there has been no prison inspection report from her office in the last 10 years on five prisons.

“It is a legal requirement, under the legislation, that there would be regular inspection of prisons," she said.

“That's not to say there hasn't been visits to prisons but in terms of formalised reports subsequent to formal inspections there are five prisons that haven't had inspections.”

She said this is “down to resources”, saying her office consisted of herself, the deputy inspector Helen Casey and two administrative staff and a budget of €496,000.

Patricia Gilheaney
Patricia Gilheaney

Ms Gilheaney said apart from the key role her office plays in conducting inspections, it is also requested by the minister to conduct investigations, including investigations into deaths or prisoners.

She said there have been 75 deaths in prisons or involving prisoners on temporary release, over the last five years and that this year, to date, there have been seven deaths.

She said a dedicated investigation team in the Prisoner Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has five staff and investigates five deaths per year, on average.

Ms Gilheaney said there is “no comparison” in resources.

The inspector also commented on her most recent report, that into the death of an inmate, who was supposed to be on special observation, in Limerick Prison.

That report, which was revealed in the Irish Examiner last Saturday, found that while the prisoner was supposed to have been checked 39 times – every 15 minutes – while under lockup, he was only checked nine times.

She said she is pleased that the Irish Prison Service director general, Caron McCaffrey, has introduced measures across the prison state which will implement recommendations made by the inspector regarding such deaths.

READ MORE

Italian woman who was Europe’s oldest person dies aged 116

More on this topic

Prison authorities not giving 'sufficient attention' to circumstances around vulnerable inmate deaths

Families campaign to ensure killers stay in prison

Report into surveillance in prisons due out soon

Michael Clifford: Keeping a close eye on Flanagan’s next move

PrisonTOPIC: Prison

More in this Section

Varadkar: I was wrong to say women affected by CervicalCheck would not have to go to court

Anna Kriegel verdict: The evidence the jury did not hear

Anna Kriegel verdict: Psychologist said Boy B was 'a pleasant, nice lad' suffering from PTSD

Cork camogie all-star Ashling Thompson pleads guilty to assault


Lifestyle

Double act: Why talking to your baby is essential

Ask a counsellor: ‘My mother’s become so high maintenance since moving closer – what should I do?’

Victoria Pendleton on veganism and why she thinks everyone should eat less meat

As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »