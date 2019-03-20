Five people injured in serious road collision in Co Carlow

Five people have been injured in a serious road collision in Ballinabranagh, Co Carlow.

A man in his 20s and four teenage girls who were in the car were injured in the single-vehicle crash which occurred at 11.50am this morning.

Two of the occupants of the car were seriously injured.

The five have been taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital and St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene at Clogrennane, one mile from the village Ballinabranagh.

A technical and forensic examination is currently underway and the road remains closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses travelling on the Ballinabranagh road between 11.40am and 12.15pm to contact Carlow garda station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.