Five people die of Covid-19 and 15 new cases confirmed

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 07:09 PM

Another five people have died of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

15 more cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,738, and the number of confirmed cases now stands at 25,489.

“What has been a collective and effective national effort to suppress Covid-19 in Ireland, now also becomes an individual mission," said Dr Tony Holohan.

"Every person must risk assess their own environments, make appropriate decisions about where they will go and who they will meet, and how they can ensure their safety and the safety of those around them.

Continue to follow public health advice, understand the risks of your actions and environments and stay safe.

There has been a slight increase in cases confirmed this week.

“The reproductive number is now estimated to be closer to 1 than it has been in recent weeks. The R number is easily influenced by small changes to the transmission of the virus," said Professor Philip Nolan.

“We have noticed an increase in the number of cases towards the end of last week. It is a trend that NPHET will continue to monitor closely.”

