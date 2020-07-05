News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Five people brought to hospital as gardaí investigate Dundalk house fire

Five people brought to hospital as gardaí investigate Dundalk house fire
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 10:54 AM

Gardaí are investigating after a house fire in Co Louth last night led to five people going to the hospital.

The occupants of the house suffered what are being described as "non-life-threatening" injuries but gardaí have opened a probe into "criminal damage" at the residence in Dundalk.

"At approximately 3:35am, a house on Clontygora Court caught fire after residents in the surrounding area reportedly heard a loud bang," a garda spokesperson outlined.

The five were all taken to hospital in Drogheda while there were no other reported injuries.

"The house was significantly damaged during this incident," the spokesperson added. "The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination."

No arrests have been made yet but a full garda investigation is underway.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including from a dash-cam, who were travelling in the areas of Clontygara Court and Hoey's Lane between 3am and 4am to make this footage available to them.

READ MORE

Dublin Cllr blasts 'reckless' behaviour as hundreds gather outside Dublin pubs

More on this topic

Five arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co WestmeathFive arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co Westmeath

Ghislaine Maxwell will never say anything about Prince Andrew, friend claimsGhislaine Maxwell will never say anything about Prince Andrew, friend claims

‘Many’ Epstein victims yet to come forward, says fund lawyer‘Many’ Epstein victims yet to come forward, says fund lawyer

Man’s face lacerated in attack at Cork soccer pitchMan’s face lacerated in attack at Cork soccer pitch

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Covid-19: One person has died and 11 new cases confirmedCovid-19: One person has died and 11 new cases confirmed

Rare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour not expected to surviveRare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour not expected to survive

Five arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co WestmeathFive arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co Westmeath

UUP call for 'independent inquiry' to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeralUUP call for 'independent inquiry' to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeral


Lifestyle

Cross rope bridges strung across the Atlantic or visit reimagining of time gone by; whatever you fancy doing, you’ll find it in Ulster.Staycations 2020: Take your pick from these great things to do in Ulster

Peter Dowdall has advice on caring for these perennial favouritesLook after your peonies and they'll brighten your garden

A routine smear test picked up Eileen Rushe's cancer when she was in her early 30s. It was a long road to recovery, says Arlene Harris.In check: Why every woman must get a cervical screening test

And we’re back! Ireland’s tourism and hospitality industry rebooted on Monday, with a ripple of giddy enthusiasm across the country, as byways and motorways whirred with the national great escape.What's a hotel visit like these days? Tom Breathnach checks in

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »