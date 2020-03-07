Five more Covid-19 cases confirmed

Additional reporting: Eoin English

A major tracing operation was under way last night as the Government revealed a further five new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

It brings to 18 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Of the five new cases, two are females in the south of the country, one of whom is associated with travel from northern Italy, and the other is a healthcare worker who had close contact with a confirmed case.

The third female is in the west, with her case linked to close contact with a confirmed case.

Of the two males, one is in the south of the country, with the case simply described as “associated with travel”.

The other male is in the east of the country, and he is also associated with travel from northern Italy.

A test result presumed to be positive for the virus has also been confirmed in the North. The result is from an adult who had recently travelled back from Italy and is linked directly to someone who has previously tested positive.

It will be sent to the Public Health England Laboratories to be verified.

The HSE is working rapidly to identify any contacts the five new cases may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile, an expert in emergency medicine has warned that the State may have to consider locking down public buildings, schools, stadiums, and even towns and cities to control the outbreak.

“The way this disease unfolds in this country will hinge entirely on the way the population behaves at home and on the street,” said Chris Luke, consultant in emergency medicine and adjunct senior lecturer in public health at University College Cork.

It comes as the HSE has identified some of its buildings in Cork City as possible coronavirus isolation units.

Two vacant buildings on its St Mary’s healthcare campus in Gurranabraher are being considered for use as isolation units, or for the “decanting” of patients in the event of a flood of new cases.

It is one of the many options being considered as part of the emergency response to the first confirmed case of community transmission of the corona-virus in a patient in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

“You don’t want to be overly alarmist but there is no doubt there is every possibility we are facing into an epidemic which is a rapidly evolving situation where an infection spreads,” said Dr Luke.

Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health said: “The past number of weeks have been challenging for everyone in our healthcare system.

“This challenge is going escalate as the number of cases here rise.

“We must prioritise the protection of our frontline healthcare staff and as part of this, the National Public Health Emergency Team has established a sub-group to identify and implement appropriate measures to protect them.”

Some 60 healthcare staff at CUH continue to self-isolate following confirmation of the coronavirus in a male patient on Thursday, and more than 20 hospitals across the country have introduced visitor restrictions as a precautionary measure to minimise the spread.

Simon Harris, the health minister, attended an emergency meeting of the European health ministers in Brussels yesterday.

Ministers discussed the ongoing outbreak and the effects on health services.

“It is essential we plan ahead, protect our healthcare workers, and do our best to provide accurate, evidence-based, and timely information to our people,” Mr Harris said.

It was revealed yesterday that the HSE is using a former garda station in Co Clare as a pop-up facility to test people for Covid-19 as part of ongoing contact- tracing procedures.

Meanwhile, as a result of the virus, there has been an 80% drop off in corporate bookings for restaurants, and while St Patrick’s Day celebrations can go ahead, Cork towns Youghal, Cobh, and Midleton cancelled parades.

There are now almost 100,000 cases of the virus identified globally, with almost 3,500 deaths.