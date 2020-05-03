Five more confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

With reporting from Press Association

There have been a further five confirmed deaths of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

This brings total deaths in the region to 381.

A further 78 cases of the virus have also been confirmed bringing the total to 3,767.

Meanwhile, NHS England announced 327 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 21,180.

Of the 327 new deaths announced in England today:

56 occurred on May 2

125 occurred on May 1

43 occurred on April 30

The figures also show 95 of the new deaths took place between April 1 and April 29 while the remaining eight deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 28.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 867.

Of the 21,180 confirmed reported deaths so far in hospitals in England of people who tested positive for Covid-19, 11,090 (52%) have been people aged 80 and over while 8,238 (39%) were 60-79.

A further 1,691 (8%) were aged 40-59, with 150 (1%) aged 20-39 and 11 (0.05%) aged 0-19, according to NHS England.

The number of deaths announced so far by University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has reached 778.

This is the highest number for any trust in England.

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust has announced 520 deaths.

Three trusts have announced between 400 and 500 deaths: the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust (446), King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (432) and Barts Health NHS Trust (412).

A further seven trusts have announced between 300 and 400 deaths.

Elsewhere, a total of 1,571 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, an increase of 12 since Saturday.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced that 12,097 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, a rise of 170 from 11,927 the day before.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s press briefing, Ms Freeman also said that there are 1,666 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Of these patients, 99 patients were in intensive care, down nine since yesterday.

A further 14 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of deaths to 983, Public Health Wales has said.

Another 174 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,329.