Five men arrested in €1.5m fraud probe

Update: Gardaí have made a further arrest in relation to an investigation that was launched after gardaí uncovered €1.5 million laundered through various bank accounts.

Gardaí discovered a number of bogus companies established by a criminal organisation and a large number of bank accounts set up in both false names and money mules.

Four men were arrested this morning.

A further search took place in North Dublin today and one man, aged in his mid-30s, was arrested.

He is currently being detained at Store Street Garda Station.

During the course of the search, approximately €30,000 in cash and documentation regarding fraud was seized.

This brings to five the number of people detained in relation to this investigation.

Gardaí said that they "continue to advise people to always protect their data, passwords, user names and pins when doing any financial transactions.

"Never reply to unsolicited emails, do not click onto links or attachments, keep anti-virus softwear up to date and always keep in mind, that if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is."





Reporting by Digital Desk

Four men arrested in €1.5m fraud probe

Four men have been arrested after gardaí uncovered €1.5 million laundered through various bank accounts.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) and gardai from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) carried out a number of searches in different parts of Dublin this morning.

Gardaí discovered a number of bogus companies established by a criminal organisation and a large number of bank accounts set up in both false names and money mules.

Gardaí found that about €1.5 million was laundered through these accounts.

This money is the proceeds of various cyber-enabled frauds such as “smishing” and “vishing”, organised prostitution and thefts.

Documentation relating to the companies and bank accounts along with identifications, cash and phones were seized and are being examined by gardai.

A total of eight searches were carried out and four men were arrested for criminal activity, money laundering and obstruction.

The four men are Romanian nationals and aged in their late twenties and early thirties.

Two are being detained under the Criminal Justice Act at Clontarf and Ballymun garda stations, while another man is being detained at Raheny and the fourth man was arrested for obstruction and was taken to Swords garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.