News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Five men arrested and drugs, cash and property seized in Co Clare

Five men arrested and drugs, cash and property seized in Co Clare
By Pat Flynn
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 02:28 PM

Gardaí have arrested five people following early morning raids at several unauthorised sites in Co Clare.

Four men, all in their 20s, were initially arrested and are being questioned in relation to an alleged drugs, road traffic and domestic violence offences.

A fifth man in his 30s was arrested later as part of the ongoing intelligence-led operation which concentrated on sites in the Ennis area.

Armed detectives and uniformed Gardaí from Ennis, Shannon, Kilrush and Ennistymon were assisted by members of the Regional Armed Support Unit as well as the divisional warrants, community policing, drugs and dog units.

One of the raids is known to have taken place at an illegal caravan site on the Kilrush road on the outskirts of Ennis.

A large quantity of drugs has been seized along with cash and property believed to have been stolen in recent incidents.

A Garda spokesman confirmed: “We carried out an operation this morning that involved a number of searches as part of ongoing investigations into burglaries and thefts in Ennis area in recent months.

“A number of people have been arrested in connection with the alleged sale and supply of drugs, breach of a safety order and drunk driving.

“Items were also seized during these searches and our investigations are continuing.”

READ MORE

Policing Authority commission research into crime victims experiences with gardaí

More on this topic

Policing Authority commission research into crime victims experiences with gardaíPolicing Authority commission research into crime victims experiences with gardaí

It's in the stars: What your horoscope says about your food preferencesIt's in the stars: What your horoscope says about your food preferences

Inventor of jet-powered hoverboard set to cross English Channel in 15 minutesInventor of jet-powered hoverboard set to cross English Channel in 15 minutes

Calling all Cork foodies to the city's biggest food trailCalling all Cork foodies to the city's biggest food trail

Clare

More in this Section

Ireland’s carbon tax should increase to €35 per tonne of emissionsIreland’s carbon tax should increase to €35 per tonne of emissions

Health Minister criticised for describing 'good news' in relation to CervicalCheck scandalHealth Minister criticised for describing 'good news' in relation to CervicalCheck scandal

Family of Galway man who died on Everest 'forever grateful' for support receivedFamily of Galway man who died on Everest 'forever grateful' for support received

Review finds local authorities biggest obstacles for Traveller housingReview finds local authorities biggest obstacles for Traveller housing


Lifestyle

He's one of the most successful cyclists of the 1980s and is regarded as one of the greatest classics riders.The Shape I'm In: Getting in gear with Seán Kelly

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »