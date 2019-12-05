News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Five men appear before Special Criminal Court charged with conspiring to murder member of Hutch family

Five men appear before Special Criminal Court charged with conspiring to murder member of Hutch family
Patsy Hutch.
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 05:10 PM

Five men have appeared before the Special Criminal Court charged with conspiring to murder a member of the Hutch family last year.

Each of the accused men are also charged with taking various roles with the intention of helping a criminal organisation commit a serious offence, namely the murder of Patrick "Patsy" Hutch.

Two of the five accused have been further charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation within the State.

Ciaran O’Driscoll (24), with an address at Avondale House, Cumberland Street, Dublin 1, Patrick Curtis (38) and his brother Stephen Curtis (32), both of Bellmans Walk, Seville Place, Dublin 1, Mohammed Smew (27), with an address at Milners Square, Shanowen Road, Santry, Dublin 9 and Michael Burns (43), of no fixed abode are all charged with conspiring with one or more persons to commit a serious offence, to wit, the murder of Patrick Hutch within the State between February 1, 2018 and March 10, 2018, both dates inclusive.

This offence is contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Each of the five men are also charged with participating in activities intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, namely the murder of Mr Hutch within the State between February 1, 2018 and February 28, 2018, both dates inclusive.

Patrick Curtis and Mr Burns are also facing charges of directing the activities of a criminal organisation between February 1, 2018 and March 10, 2018.

In addition, the five accused men are charged with participating in activities intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit, the murder of a person unknown within the State between February 1, 2018 and March 10, 2018, both dates inclusive.

READ MORE

Aldi 'extremely disappointed' at protest; Farmers pledge more pickets to come

Furthermore, the five accused are also charged with conspiring with one or more persons to commit a serious offence, to wit, the murder of a person unknown within the State on the same occasion.

Mr Burns is further accused of possession of a firearm silencer/suppressor and five rounds of 9mm parabellum calibre ammunition in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that he had not got them in his possession for a lawful purpose on March 10, 2018 at Meile An Ri Road, Balgaddy, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

State solicitor Ciara Vibien, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said the DPP was applying for an order to have the five men tried before the Special Criminal Court in respect of all offences.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify that in his or her opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge James Faughnan, made the order, directing that the five men be tried before the non-jury court.

Evidence was given by several gardai to the three-judge court concerning the arrest, charge and caution of each accused man.

Counsel on behalf of Mr O'Driscoll, Patrick Curtis and Stephen Curtis asked the court to consider making a recommendation for their clients to be detained in Mountjoy Prison rather than Portlaoise Prison. However, Mr Justice Coffey said this was a matter for the governor of the prison as the court did not have jurisdiction concerning the welfare of prisoners.

Defence counsel Michael Bowman SC, for Mr Burns, said he intended to apply for bail for his client before Christmas.

The five accused men were remanded in custody until February 3, when it is expected they will be served with books of evidence.

READ MORE

Aldi 'extremely disappointed' at protest; Farmers pledge more pickets to come

More on this topic

Plight facing brain damaged homeless man 'should not exist in a civilised state' says judge Plight facing brain damaged homeless man 'should not exist in a civilised state' says judge

'F**k, you drove over my foot': Robber whose foot was run over by getaway car is jailed'F**k, you drove over my foot': Robber whose foot was run over by getaway car is jailed

Court refuses to hear further appeal by struck-off solicitor Michael Lynn ahead of trialCourt refuses to hear further appeal by struck-off solicitor Michael Lynn ahead of trial

Two men found not guilty of IRA membership on direction of court after 36 day trial Two men found not guilty of IRA membership on direction of court after 36 day trial


CourtPatsy HutchTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Sentence upheld in garda corruption appealSentence upheld in garda corruption appeal

Dara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignationDara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignation

Facebook photos sees man lose court caseFacebook photos sees man lose court case

'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy picks perfect paperweights, brilliant books and Christmas collectables this week.Brilliant books and Christmas collectables - here's our wish list

From starring in a Cork-set film, to securing a role in Ridley Scott’s major new HBO series, it has been quite a year for Niamh Algar, writes Esther McCarthyIreland’s next big thing: Niamh Algar on her incredible year

Kya deLongchamps wonders if we should surrender to the pagan prompting of mistletoe.Mistletoe is returning to its hemiparasitic life back in the woodland

Playing games will sneak in physical activity without them even realising.9 fun ways to get your kids to do more exercise

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »