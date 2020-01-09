Five killed by partner or relative each year in North, officials reveal as review planned

Five people are killed every year by a former or current partner or family member in Northern Ireland.

The British Department of Justice revealed the statistic as it said it wants to recruit for a review of domestic homicides.

Officials hope to establish what lessons can be learned about how local professionals and organisations worked to safeguard victims.

It will also consider any contact or work with the alleged perpetrator or perpetrators.

Peter May, the department’s permanent secretary, said: “Since 2010, on average five people are killed every year in Northern Ireland by a current or former partner or close family member.

Each homicide is a tragedy and it is essential that we do all that we can to learn lessons, ultimately with a view to preventing domestic violence and abuse and domestic homicide happening in the future.

The department wants to establish a pool of three individuals to independently chair and undertake reviews locally, with the assistance of an expert panel.

Each review will be allocated to an independent chair.

The establishment of a pool of independent chairs is a key stage in the introduction of a Domestic Homicide Review (DHR) model to Northern Ireland.

This was a commitment of the previous justice minister.