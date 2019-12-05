Five in court charged with alleged plot to kill brother of Gerry Hutch

Five men have appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder Patsy Hutch - the brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

All of them are also accused of taking part in a conspiracy to murder another unknown person between February 1 and March 10 last year.

As well as the conspiracy to murder charges, Michael Burns of no fixed abode and Patrick Curtis of Bellmans Walk, Sevill Place, Dublin 1 are also accused of directing the activities of a criminal organisation.

Their three co-accused: Mohammad Smew of Shanowen Road, Santry, Ciaran O’Driscoll of Avondale House, Cumberland Street, Dublin 1 and Patrick Curtis’ younger brother Stephen are also charged with participation in activities to facilitate the murder of Patsy Hutch and an unknown person.

Some of the alleged activities include the purchase and provision of vehicles and phones as well as reconnaissance and other assistance to gang members

Mr. Burns is also accused of possession of a gun and ammo at an address in west Dublin on March 10th last year; and among the six charges faced by Mr. O’Driscoll is that he acted or agreed to act as a lookout.

The five men were remanded in custody today until February 3.